Why putting people first helped this Indian expat succeed in the UAE

For him, success comes down to resilience, patience, how you treat people along the way
Dubai: The first time Preet Vasudev lived in Dubai, he didn’t stay long. Nine months after arriving in 2013, he left the city, believing it wasn’t the right fit for him.
Most people in that situation don’t come back. But in November 2016, he did. It was not the kind of beginning that promises success. And yet, it became the foundation of everything that followed.
Vasudev has described his return to Dubai as a conscious decision to commit fully, even without certainty about the outcome. The early months have been difficult.
“The first six months were incredibly difficult. I didn't have a driving licence, I was living in a shared apartment, and I was selling software as a service (SaaS) solution at a time when restaurant technology wasn't widely adopted,” Vasudev told Gulf News.
Every day has meant introducing an idea many people were not ready to accept. But instead of trying to convince everyone, he narrowed his focus.
“My mindset was simple, I didn't need everyone to trust me, I only needed a few people to take a chance. Once they did, everything else started falling into place.”
According to Vasudev, Dubai doesn’t allow people to stand still but it also doesn’t reward noise, it rewards consistency.
“What made me stay was something unique about this city. Dubai rewards people who are patient, work hard, and conduct business with integrity. If you consistently show up, deliver on your promises, and do things ethically, the city gives back in ways very few places do,” shared Vasudev.
Still, nothing about the environment has been predictable.
“The biggest lesson Dubai taught me is resilience. Things move incredibly fast here. A supplier can disappear overnight. An employee can suddenly leave. A business plan can change within weeks.”
In such a setting, stability is not something you find, it is something you learn to build internally.
“You quickly realise that setbacks are part of the journey, not the end of it. I've learnt to fail fast, adapt even faster, and never stay stuck.”
And in a city that is constantly evolving, he believes one rule always applies.
“No matter how successful you become, you can never become complacent. The city keeps moving, and so must you.”
Over time, Vasudev noted that his definition of success has shifted. It was no longer just about growth or outcomes, but about people.
Today, his company, Varak, has sponsored visas for more than 35 team members, supports employees with their children’s education, and whenever possible helps connect their family members with job opportunities.
But for him, it has often been the smaller gestures that matter most. At the kitchen, every delivery rider is offered a dessert and a bottle of water.
“It’s a small gesture, but it's our way of recognising the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the city moving,” described Vasudev.
For Vasudev, these moments have always been intentional.
“The greatest contribution any employer can make is treating people with dignity. Creating a workplace where every individual feels respected, heard, and valued has always been more important to us than simply growing the business.”
For him, the UAE has a rare quality of allowing people to begin again.
“The UAE gives people the opportunity to build at a pace that's hard to find anywhere else. If you have a strong product, work hard, and execute consistently, you can build relationships with customers, investors, and partners in a relatively short period of time,” explained Vasudev.
But beyond business, it has been the people who make the difference.
“The diversity of people in the UAE also creates incredible opportunities to learn from different cultures, industries, and perspectives. It’s one of the few places where someone can arrive with very little, build a network from scratch, and create something meaningful within a few years.”
For those arriving in Dubai with big ambitions, Vasudev has reminded that there is no such thing as “overnight success.”
“Come prepared to work harder than you've ever worked before, be patient, and earn trust one relationship at a time. This city owes no one anything but if you're honest, consistent, and willing to keep showing up even when things are difficult, the opportunities are endless,” advised Vasudev.
Looking back, he doesn’t frame his journey as a success story. Not in the usual sense. Instead, it has been something quieter and more lasting.
A reminder that in a fast-moving city, it is not just what you build that defines you. It is how you build it. And more importantly, how you treat the people you meet along the way.