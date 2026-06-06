‘UAE gave me wings’: Why moving to Dubai was the best decision for this Greek expat

Greek chef-entrepreneur says UAE transformed his life and gave him the confidence to soar
Dubai: When Sperxos Pavlopoulos boarded his flight to Dubai in 2014, he had no guarantee of success. He left behind family, friends, and a familiar life in Greece, carrying little more than his passion for cooking and a hunger to grow.
“Even from a distance, you could feel that this was a city where anything seemed possible. Dubai challenged me from day one, but it also gave me opportunities that I could never have imagined back home,” Pavlopoulos told Gulf News.
What awaited him was not just a new city, but a transformative experience that would shape both his career and his life.
According to Pavlopoulos, Dubai is more than glittering skyscrapers and luxury dining, it’s a city where cultures collide, ideas flourish, and ambition is rewarded.
“When I arrived, I was amazed by the diversity of the city. Every day brought new experiences, new flavours, and new opportunities to learn,” recalled Pavlopoulos.
His early years have been spent mastering the craft in professional kitchens, long hours, relentless discipline, and a focus on perfection. But he has realised that cooking alone was not enough.
“I worked hard, often behind the scenes, focusing on consistency, discipline, and creating memorable experiences for guests. As my career progressed, I realised that what I enjoyed most wasn't only cooking, it was creating personal connections through food.”
That insight has paved the way for his private dining venture, where he could design personalised culinary experiences for families, friends, and exclusive gatherings.
The gradual move into entrepreneurship has eventually led to the launch of Efzin Group. It has begun as a small private dining company with just five team members and now a hospitality group spanning 15 restaurant and dining concepts and employing more than 150 people across the UAE.
“There wasn't one dramatic moment where I suddenly decided to become an entrepreneur. It was more of a realisation that I wanted to build something of my own, something that reflected my personality, creativity, and vision,” explained Pavlopoulos.
However, starting over in a competitive market has been tough. Arriving without connections, he has faced various sacrifices and setbacks.
“One of the hardest lessons was learning patience. What helped me overcome these challenges was the environment the UAE creates. This is a country that genuinely rewards effort, dedication, and innovation.”
Mentors, colleagues, and clients in the Emirates have given him opportunities that turned uncertainty into growth and ambition into tangible achievement.
Pavlopoulos has described his journey in simple but powerful terms, “Greece gave me my roots, but the UAE gave me my wings.”
The latter has shaped not just his career, but his mindset. It has taught him resilience, adaptability, and the value of embracing diverse cultures, lessons as important as any professional milestone.
“The UAE means far more to me than where I built a career. It is the place that gave me an opportunity to transform my life. It welcomed me as a young chef with big dreams and gave me the platform to become an entrepreneur,” exclaimed Pavlopoulos.
For him, success comes with responsibility. Beyond his business, Pavlopoulos mentors young hospitality professionals, supports charitable initiatives, and uses food as a bridge to bring people together.
“During difficult times in the region, I think we all have a responsibility to support one another. Food has a unique ability to bring people together, create dialogue, and remind us of our shared humanity.”
He added, “If I can use my profession to make even a small positive impact, then I feel I am honouring the opportunities this country has given me.”
Notably, a portion of his earnings has also been directed toward charitable causes in both Greece and Sri Lanka, supporting organisations and communities that hold personal significance to him.
Meanwhile, Pavlopoulos advice to fellow expatriates has been straightforward, come with an open mind, work hard, and be patient.
“Success rarely happens overnight. There will be challenges, setbacks, and moments of doubt, but persistence is key. Most importantly, build genuine relationships and always stay true to your values,” said Pavlopoulos.
For him, the UAE is not just a workplace, it is home that nurtures dreams, rewards perseverance, and turns bold decisions into life-changing growth.
“When I arrived in 2014, I could not have imagined where this journey would take me. The UAE has shaped me in every possible way and it is where extraordinary things can happen for those who are willing to put in the effort. Looking back, moving here was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”