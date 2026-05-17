Why this Nepali expat chooses to build his future in the UAE

He found opportunity, stability, a sense of purpose that convinced him to stay and grow
Dubai: For Rudra Thapa, the UAE was never part of a long-term plan in the beginning. The Nepali expat arrived in the country in 2013 as a singer for a musical programme. But what he experienced during those few days would eventually shape the course of his life.
“After the event was completed, I stayed in the UAE for a few more days, during which I became deeply inspired by the country’s environment, opportunities, and potential,” Thapa told Gulf News.
That initial impression stayed with him long after he returned home. Inspired by the lifestyle, safety, and possibilities he saw in the Emirates, he decided to return and build a future here.
Like many expatriates who move to the UAE in search of better opportunities, Thapa’s journey began with hard work and uncertainty.
He first worked in the hospitality industry as a waiter. After the hotel closed, he took up a job as a security guard and later served as a merchandiser.
Despite the changing jobs and challenges of adjusting in a foreign country, he remained determined to create a stable future for himself.
“I always had the ambition to start something of my own in the UAE,” recalled Thapa.
Over the years, he learned valuable lessons from each role and experience, gradually gaining the confidence to take bigger steps in life.
According to Thapa, one of the main reasons he chose to remain in the UAE was the sense of stability and security the country offered.
“The greatest lesson UAE has taught me is that it is always safe in many things. Stability, opportunity, and safety are valuable,” shared Thapa.
In 2023, after years of working and saving, he launched Trusted Key Typing Centre. At first, he managed both his full-time job and his business responsibilities, before finally resigning to focus entirely on the company.
Today, the business operates branches in Dubai and Sharjah. Starting a business abroad, however, was not easy.
He admitted that understanding the legal system, business procedures, and investment environment initially felt intimidating. But he noted that the UAE’s organised systems and business-friendly nature helped him overcome those worries.
“At times, it created fear and doubt in my mind. Nevertheless, my positive mindset, self-confidence, and continuous hard work kept motivating me to move forward.”
For Thapa, adapting to life in the Emirates was not just about career growth, but also personal development.
“Every lesson, experience, and challenge helped shape me into a more mature and determined individual.”
Just like the majority, Thapa revealed that the ongoing geopolitical situation and economic uncertainty have also affected him directly and indirectly. Still, he remains optimistic about the future.
“I have always believed that such circumstances are temporary because I have complete trust in the UAE government and its leadership. During my 13 years here, I have had the opportunity to closely witness the country’s visionary leadership, development, and exceptional management system,” explained Thapa.
Even during difficult periods, he made it a priority to support the people around him.
“Despite the challenges, I kept all my employees and ensured they received their full salaries.”
Today, Thapa balances his professional life with community service, something he considers equally important.
He currently serves as the vice president of the Nepal Association, a registered organisation representing Nepalis in the Emirates, and also as patron of Gulmi Welfare Society UAE.
“Our duties include helping with legal, social, and welfare issues of non-resident Nepalis, promoting Nepali culture, tourism, language, and traditions worldwide, organising development and humanitarian projects, and helping during disasters and health emergencies, among others,” said Thapa.
Reflecting on his own experience, Thapa encouraged fellow expatriates to stay focused and adaptable.
“It is essential to have complete knowledge and a clear vision about the field in which you want to begin your journey. With positive thinking, consistency, and a commitment to staying updated with technology and changing times, success can certainly be achieved.”