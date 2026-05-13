From surviving the pandemic to navigating tensions: How Dubai-based expat builds businesses that give back

Filipina entrepreneur supports workers and communities during uncertain times in UAE
Dubai: As regional tensions this year continue to create uncertainty for businesses across the UAE, many companies have been forced to focus on rising costs, operational disruptions, and staff concerns.
But for Dubai-based Filipina entrepreneur Lourds Adalia-Evertse, the difficult period has become another reminder that businesses can play a bigger role beyond profit.
While navigating challenges of the current situation, Evertse has organised free meals for frontline workers including delivery riders and security guards, arranged grocery support packages for employees, and introduced mental resilience sessions to help staff cope with stress and anxiety.
“Of course, business realities are important, but purpose matters too. We believe businesses should not only generate profit but also create a positive impact within the community,” Evertse told Gulf News.
The entrepreneur, who operates Spice Grill restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah, has highlighted that moments of uncertainty often reveal the importance of compassion and community support.
“Every time we gave back, the community also supported us in return.”
Evertse’s journey in the UAE has begun nearly two decades ago when she arrived at the age of 19, fresh out of college and searching for better opportunities.
Like many expatriates starting out in the country, she started with a modest salary, working as a hotel receptionist earning Dh1,500 a month.
“I arrived in the UAE carrying nothing but big dreams and the hope of building a better future. I had to work hard, stay resilient, and prove myself every step of the way,” recalled Evertse.
Over the years, she has steadily built her career and eventually became a founding member and later the chief operating officer of one of the UAE’s largest business setup companies.
“The UAE taught me that dreams are possible if you are willing to work for them. It is a country where hard work, determination, and consistency can truly change your life.”
After years in the corporate world, Evertse has decided to take a leap into entrepreneurship.
In 2020, she has launched her restaurant venture. But shortly after opening, the pandemic has disrupted businesses across the country.
“It tested me emotionally, mentally, and financially. Still, I chose not to give up. From one branch in Sharjah, we eventually expanded into Dubai,” shared Evertse.
Rather than downsizing completely, she has intentionally hired workers who had lost their jobs during Covid-19.
“Giving back became part of our company culture from day one. Even during difficult times and regional tensions, we chose not to focus only on cash flow and survival.”
Inclusivity has also become part of her company’s operations. Just last April, Evertse hired Chesko Barrios, a person on the autism spectrum, as part of the restaurant team.
“Hiring Chesko reminded us that inclusivity should not just be talked about, it should be practiced. We wanted to create an environment where people of determination feel seen, valued, and included in everyday society. Sometimes all people need is someone willing to give them a chance,” explained Evertse.
In addition, she has introduced a “community shelf” initiative inside the restaurant, allowing small business owners to display and sell products free of charge. One of the featured businesses also belongs to a person of determination.
Alongside her restaurant operations, Evertse has recently launched “Drippy,” a healthier soda alternative for children inspired by her experience as a mother.
The idea has first occured to her while cycling in Al Qudra, where she started thinking about healthier beverage options for her sons. She wanted to create a drink with less sugar, no caffeine, and added vitamin C.
“There were many moments of uncertainty, delays, and rejection along the way. But I’ve learned that waiting for the ‘perfect time’ often means never starting at all,” said Evertse.
Reflecting on her journey, Evertse believes resilience and purpose have shaped both her businesses and her outlook on success.
“A lot of people wait until everything is perfect before chasing their dreams, but growth happens when you take the first step, even when you are afraid. If something has purpose and can help people, it is always worth trying,” exclaimed Evertse.
For her, success is ultimately about creating impact.
“At the end of the day, people may forget your achievements, but they will always remember how you made others feel and how you showed up during difficult times.”