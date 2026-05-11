Blending cultures and cuisines, ‘Naimas’ reimagines Asian flavour on every plate
Dubai: How would you introduce a new dish to someone who have no idea how it tastes? This was the question of Dubai-based Filipino chef David “Dabo” Pamplona when Gulf News visited his homegrown café and bistro Naimas.
From the name itself “Naimas,” it captures the feeling the brand hopes to create. Derived from the Filipino dialect of Ilocano used to describe something delicious, Naimas reflects more than just flavour. It speaks to comfort, warmth, and the quiet joy of a good meal, values that sit at the heart of the concept.
For Pamplona, it was important that the name carried a sense of familiarity while still feeling accessible to a diverse audience in the UAE.
Naimas did not begin as a formal business idea. It grew naturally from years spent working in Dubai’s professional kitchens within the hotel industry, where Pamplona trained alongside chefs from around the world. That exposure changed how he understood food.
“Dubai felt like the natural place to build Naimas because of its openness and diversity. Working here exposed me to an environment that pushed me to grow, adapt, and think beyond boundaries. It allowed me to introduce Filipino sensibility in a way that feels natural, relevant, and connected to a global audience,” Pamplona told Gulf News.
Rather than opening a traditional Filipino restaurant, he chose a Pan-Asian direction, one where Filipino flavours quietly shape the foundation of every dish, from its balance of sour and savoury notes to its depth of aromatics.
Before Naimas became a restaurant, it existed as something more intimate. Private dinners and supper clubs hosted by Pamplona became the testing ground for his idea.
Guests from different cultures gathered around tables where Filipino influence was present, but not overpowering. Those early experiences helped refine the concept.
“Watching people from completely different backgrounds connect over food with a Filipino soul confirmed that there was something real worth building into a business,” recalled Pamplona.
What began as informal gatherings gradually emerged into a brand as demand grew.
Naimas has been built through personal investment and continuous reinvestment with his business partners Al, Rex, and Christian. The approach has kept growth steady and aligned with long-term goals.
Pamplona’s own background also shaped his path. Raised in a business-oriented family and became a working student, he developed discipline early on, traits that continue to guide him today.
“Food became my natural direction because it was where I found purpose. Combining that upbringing with my own journey led me to build something meaningful through Naimas,” shared Pamplona.
At the heart of Naimas is a genuine intention to present Filipino flavours in a more refined, contemporary setting without losing their identity.
For Pamplona, success is not only measured in business growth but in how guests respond.
“The biggest success is seeing people connect with the food. When guests come in curious and leave with a sense of familiarity and appreciation, that means everything,” exclaimed Pamplona.
The restaurant’s approach places Filipino cuisine within a broader Pan-Asian context, allowing it to sit comfortably together with other global influences while still maintaining its own character.
Like many early-stage entrepreneurs, the journey was not without uncertainty. Pamplona admits that the early months were defined by exploration and adjustment, particularly in defining what Naimas should be.
“There was pressure to follow trends, but we chose to stay grounded and build something more lasting. That decision shaped who we are today,” explained Pamplona.
He credited the UAE for providing the space needed to launch and grow Naimas. The country’s openness to new cultures and cuisines allowed the concept to take root and evolve.
At the same time, support from the community, through collaborations and early customers willing to explore something new, played a key role in its development.
Looking ahead, Pamplona sees Naimas going beyond a restaurant into a stronger culinary brand with a clearer identity.
More than a dining destination, he envisions it as a platform representing modern Filipino cuisine in the region, while also creating space for young chefs to grow.
“Beyond the restaurant itself, I want it to stand for something for the next generation of Filipino chefs, a place where they can grow, find their voice, and move forward without leaving their identity behind,” said Pamplona.
Notably, all his staff are Gen-Zs and he is eyeing to provide them with scholarships not just for the brand but for the crew who have been with him as they sail through.
Amid uncertainties, Pamplona and his team remained solid and continued to operate, innovate, and serve the community.
Meanwhile, Pamplona also faced moments of doubt, especially in the early stages when stability seemed like a safer option.
“The idea of going back to a stable job was always there, but I believed in what we were building. Instead of stepping back, I focused on refining the concept and moving forward with more clarity,” stated Pamplona.
For those considering their own ventures, he keeps his advice simple, stay true to purpose and allow time for the process.
“Stay close to your purpose and do not rush the process. Build something honest and people will always feel that.”