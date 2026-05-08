Dubai Restaurant Week extended to May 31 with 100+ restaurants

Dubai Restaurant Week now runs till 31 May with fine dining and premium casual options
Dubai: Dubai Restaurant Week has been extended until May 31, giving diners in the city additional time to explore more than 100 participating restaurants, including over 50 homegrown concepts across premium and fine dining.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), this edition marks the highest number of participating venues to date. The extension comes after strong demand from residents and visitors.
The event focuses on Dubai’s growing homegrown dining scene, featuring concepts that have evolved from supper clubs to established restaurants with international reach. Participating venues span more than 25 cuisines, reflecting the diversity of the city’s food landscape.
Diners can access curated set menus across participating restaurants, priced at AED 125 for a two-course lunch and AED 250 for a three-course dinner. Bookings are available exclusively through Careem DineOut.
Among the homegrown concepts taking part are Gerbou, which reinterprets Emirati cuisine; Girl & The Goose, serving Mesoamerican dishes inspired by Central American flavours; CQ French Brasserie, offering a Parisian-style menu; HANU, which focuses on contemporary Korean cuisine; and REIF Kushiyaki, known for its Japanese fusion dishes.
Other participating restaurants include 11 Woodfire, Jun’s, Avli by Tashas, Tong Thai, and Khadak.
More information and full listings are available via Visit Dubai’s official Dubai Restaurant Week page.