Global flavours, star chefs and curated menus return for 17 days of foodie fun
Dubai: Dubai Restaurant Week will return in May, offering diners the chance to explore a wide range of global cuisines across more than 125 participating restaurants, reflecting the city’s diverse and rapidly growing culinary scene.
The event, running from May 1 to 17, will feature specially curated menus at competitive prices, highlighting more than 25 types of international cuisine. Participating venues range from fine dining and contemporary establishments to local concepts, including award-winning restaurants recognised by Michelin and Gault&Millau, as well as those ranked among the Middle East and North Africa’s top 50.
Diners will be able to sample menus from more than 30 Michelin Guide-listed restaurants, including a Michelin-starred venue, alongside offerings created by internationally renowned chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay and Akira Back, among others.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the event continues to highlight the scale and diversity of Dubai’s restaurant sector, noting that participation has grown from 30 venues at launch to more than 125 today.
The programme also reflects Dubai’s wide-ranging culinary influences, spanning Japanese, Italian, Latin American, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, alongside locally inspired concepts such as Gerbou, which showcases Emirati hospitality through a refined dining experience.