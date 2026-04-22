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Dubai Restaurant Week returns in May with global cuisine showcase

Global flavours, star chefs and curated menus return for 17 days of foodie fun

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Dubai Restaurant Week will return in May, offering diners the chance to explore a wide range of global cuisines across more than 125 participating restaurants, reflecting the city’s diverse and rapidly growing culinary scene.

The event, running from May 1 to 17, will feature specially curated menus at competitive prices, highlighting more than 25 types of international cuisine. Participating venues range from fine dining and contemporary establishments to local concepts, including award-winning restaurants recognised by Michelin and Gault&Millau, as well as those ranked among the Middle East and North Africa’s top 50.

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Diners will be able to sample menus from more than 30 Michelin Guide-listed restaurants, including a Michelin-starred venue, alongside offerings created by internationally renowned chefs such as Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay and Akira Back, among others.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the event continues to highlight the scale and diversity of Dubai’s restaurant sector, noting that participation has grown from 30 venues at launch to more than 125 today.

The programme also reflects Dubai’s wide-ranging culinary influences, spanning Japanese, Italian, Latin American, Middle Eastern and Indian cuisines, alongside locally inspired concepts such as Gerbou, which showcases Emirati hospitality through a refined dining experience.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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