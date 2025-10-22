Dubai is home to a remarkable array of gastronomic experiences catering to every taste
Dubai: A cultural food tour through Old Dubai has been named as one of the world’s top experiences for 2026 in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel list, spotlighting the emirate’s vibrant and diverse culinary landscape.
Built on a foundation of heritage and tradition, Dubai is home to a remarkable array of gastronomic experiences catering to every taste and budget, shaped by the flavours of nearly 200 nationalities that make up its cosmopolitan community.
In the city’s historic districts of Bur Dubai and Deira, along the storied Dubai Creek, restaurants continue to honour authenticity, local ingredients and value, making a guided food tour through these neighbourhoods an unmissable experience for both residents and visitors.
Chosen by Lonely Planet’s panel of expert contributors, the Old Dubai food tour joins 49 other global picks, 25 destinations and 25 experiences that define essential travel for the year ahead.
While Dubai was previously celebrated as one of the world’s best cities to visit in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2020, this year’s accolade marks the first time a specific area within the city has been singled out for distinction.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox