GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia deports 7,466 illegal residents in one-week crackdown

More than 8,000 arrested in nationwide campaign

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia deports 7,466 illegal residents in one-week crackdown
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 8,090 people for violating residency, labour and border security regulations during nationwide inspections carried out over the past week, the Ministry of Interior said.

The ministry said joint operations conducted from May 21 to 27 resulted in the arrest of 4,266 residency violators, 2,653 border security violators and 1,171 labour law violators.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A total of 7,466 illegal residents were deported during the period, while 14,484 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 572 others were referred to complete travel arrangements.

Authorities said 1,176 people were arrested while attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 25 per cent Yemeni nationals, 68 per cent Ethiopians and 7 per cent of other nationalities. Another 71 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.

The ministry said 13 individuals were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

More than 21,600 expatriates, including 20,512 men and 1,173 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.

Saudi authorities warned that facilitating illegal entry, transportation, employment or sheltering of violators is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia deports 9,832 violators in one week

Saudi Arabia deports 9,832 violators in one week

1m read
Political, sectarian slogans, flags banned during Hajj

Political, sectarian slogans, flags banned during Hajj

1m read
Security authorities deported 11,272 illegal residents

Saudi deports 11,272 illegal residents, arrests 9,576

1m read
Saudi Arabia deports nearly 15,000 in week

Saudi Arabia deports nearly 15,000 in week

1m read