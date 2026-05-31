More than 8,000 arrested in nationwide campaign
Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 8,090 people for violating residency, labour and border security regulations during nationwide inspections carried out over the past week, the Ministry of Interior said.
The ministry said joint operations conducted from May 21 to 27 resulted in the arrest of 4,266 residency violators, 2,653 border security violators and 1,171 labour law violators.
A total of 7,466 illegal residents were deported during the period, while 14,484 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 572 others were referred to complete travel arrangements.
Authorities said 1,176 people were arrested while attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 25 per cent Yemeni nationals, 68 per cent Ethiopians and 7 per cent of other nationalities. Another 71 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.
The ministry said 13 individuals were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering or employing violators.
More than 21,600 expatriates, including 20,512 men and 1,173 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.
Saudi authorities warned that facilitating illegal entry, transportation, employment or sheltering of violators is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offence.