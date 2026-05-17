Arrests carried out with the help of relevant government agencies
Saudi Arabia deported 11,272 illegal residents in one week after nationwide inspection campaigns targeting residency, labour and border security violations, the Interior Ministry said.
Security authorities arrested 9,576 people during joint operations carried out between May 7 and May 13 in coordination with relevant government agencies, the ministry said.
Those detained included 4,865 violators of residency regulations, 3,319 border security offenders and 1,392 labour law violators.
The ministry said 2,311 violators had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 11,226 others were referred to complete travel bookings ahead of deportation.
Authorities also arrested 1,500 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 38 per cent Yemeni nationals, 60 per cent Ethiopians and 2 per cent of other nationalities. Another 58 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.
Twelve people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators were also arrested, the ministry added.
A total of 26,632 expatriates, including 25,059 men and 1,573 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures related to the violations.
The ministry warned that facilitating illegal entry into the kingdom, transporting violators, or providing them with shelter or assistance could result in prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million.
Authorities added that vehicles and properties used in such activities could also be confiscated.