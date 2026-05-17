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Saudi Arabia deports more than 11,000 illegal residents, arrests 9,576 in one week

Arrests carried out with the help of relevant government agencies

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Security authorities deported 11,272 illegal residents
Security authorities deported 11,272 illegal residents
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia deported 11,272 illegal residents in one week after nationwide inspection campaigns targeting residency, labour and border security violations, the Interior Ministry said.

Security authorities arrested 9,576 people during joint operations carried out between May 7 and May 13 in coordination with relevant government agencies, the ministry said.

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Those detained included 4,865 violators of residency regulations, 3,319 border security offenders and 1,392 labour law violators.

The ministry said 2,311 violators had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 11,226 others were referred to complete travel bookings ahead of deportation.

Authorities also arrested 1,500 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 38 per cent Yemeni nationals, 60 per cent Ethiopians and 2 per cent of other nationalities. Another 58 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.

Twelve people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators were also arrested, the ministry added.

A total of 26,632 expatriates, including 25,059 men and 1,573 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures related to the violations.

The ministry warned that facilitating illegal entry into the kingdom, transporting violators, or providing them with shelter or assistance could result in prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million.

Authorities added that vehicles and properties used in such activities could also be confiscated.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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