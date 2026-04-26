The deportations followed the arrest of 12,192 individuals between April 16 and April 22
Dubai: Saudi authorities deported 17,368 people in a week-long enforcement campaign targeting residency, labour and border violations, as security forces intensified inspections across the kingdom, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said.
The deportations followed the arrest of 12,192 individuals between April 16 and April 22, officials said, in operations carried out jointly by security agencies and other government bodies. Of those detained, 6,606 were found to be in breach of residency regulations, 3,510 violated border security laws and 2,076 were cited for labour-related offences.
Authorities said a further 1,454 people were intercepted while attempting to enter the country illegally, the majority of them Ethiopian nationals, alongside a smaller number of Yemeni nationals and others. Fifty individuals were also arrested while trying to leave the kingdom unlawfully.
In addition to deportations, more than 20,000 people were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents, while others were processed to complete departure arrangements. Officials said over 33,000 expatriates remain subject to legal procedures as part of the campaign.
The ministry also reported the arrest of 22 individuals accused of facilitating violations by providing transport, shelter or employment. It warned that those found aiding illegal entry or stay could face prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million, alongside confiscation of vehicles or properties used in such activities.