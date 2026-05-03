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Saudi Arabia deports 14,855 illegal residents in one week, arrests 11,300

Deportees include labour, residency, and security law violators

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia deports 14,855 illegal residents in one week, arrests 11,300
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Saudi Arabia has deported 14,855 illegal residents and arrested 11,300 others during a week-long security campaign, the Ministry of Interior said.

The arrests were carried out during joint inspection campaigns between April 23 and April 29, involving security forces and relevant government agencies.

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Those detained included 6,244 violators of residency regulations, 3,543 of border security laws and 1,513 of labour rules, the ministry said. Authorities also referred 18,601 violators to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,337 were processed to complete travel arrangements.

A further 1,330 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 43 per cent Yemenis and 54 per cent Ethiopians, while 51 others were detained trying to leave unlawfully.

Fourteen people were accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators were also arrested.

The ministry said 29,913 expatriates are currently undergoing legal procedures, warning that those aiding illegal entry or residence face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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