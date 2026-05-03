Deportees include labour, residency, and security law violators
Saudi Arabia has deported 14,855 illegal residents and arrested 11,300 others during a week-long security campaign, the Ministry of Interior said.
The arrests were carried out during joint inspection campaigns between April 23 and April 29, involving security forces and relevant government agencies.
Those detained included 6,244 violators of residency regulations, 3,543 of border security laws and 1,513 of labour rules, the ministry said. Authorities also referred 18,601 violators to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,337 were processed to complete travel arrangements.
A further 1,330 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 43 per cent Yemenis and 54 per cent Ethiopians, while 51 others were detained trying to leave unlawfully.
Fourteen people were accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators were also arrested.
The ministry said 29,913 expatriates are currently undergoing legal procedures, warning that those aiding illegal entry or residence face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.