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Saudi Arabia arrests over 14,000 illegal residents in a week

Nationwide crackdown nets 14,487 labour and residency law violators, deports 12,554

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Agencies

Dubai: Saudi security authorities arrested 14,487 illegal residents during a week-long nationwide crackdown, the Ministry of Interior has said.

The arrests were carried out during joint inspection campaigns conducted by security forces in coordination with relevant government agencies between April 9 and April 15.

Those detained included 7,911 violators of residency regulations, 3,588 of border security rules and 2,988 of labour laws. Authorities said 21,127 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 11,240 were processed to complete travel arrangements. A further 12,554 were deported.

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The ministry added that 1,382 individuals were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, including 38 per cent Yemeni nationals, 61 per cent Ethiopian nationals and one per cent of other nationalities. Another 43 people were detained while attempting to leave the country unlawfully.

Authorities also arrested 23 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators. A total of 39,258 expatriates, including 35,460 men and 3,798 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.

The ministry warned that facilitating illegal entry, transport or shelter could result in penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million, along with the confiscation of vehicles and properties used.

It urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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