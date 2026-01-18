Saudi Arabia deports more than 14,600 illegal residents in one week

Crackdown targets residency, labour and border violations
Dubai: More than 14,600 people were deported from Saudi Arabia in a single week as authorities intensified nationwide enforcement campaigns targeting residency, labour and border violations, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
The ministry said 14,621 illegal residents were removed from the kingdom between January 8 and 14, following joint inspection operations carried out by security forces in coordination with relevant government agencies. During the same period, a total of 18,054 people were arrested for violations of residency, labour and border security laws.
Those detained included 11,343 residency law violators, 3,858 border security offenders, and 2,853 people found to be breaching labour regulations. In addition to deportations, 19,835 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,936 individuals were directed to complete travel arrangements ahead of departure.
The inspections also focused on illegal border crossings. Authorities arrested 1,491 people attempting to enter the kingdom unlawfully, of whom 40 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 59 per cent Ethiopian, and one per cent from other nationalities. A further 18 individuals were detained while trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.
The ministry said 23 people were arrested for facilitating violations by providing transportation, shelter or employment to undocumented residents. Meanwhile, 27,518 expatriates, including 25,552 men and 1,966 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures as part of ongoing enforcement measures.
In its statement, the Interior Ministry reiterated that anyone found aiding illegal entry, transport, housing or employment of violators faces penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offences.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 or 996 elsewhere in the kingdom.
