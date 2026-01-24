Over 11,000 broke residency rules, 3,900 border laws, 2,800 labour offences.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 18,000 people in a week-long nationwide campaign targeting violations of residency, labour and border security laws.
The Ministry of Interior said the joint field campaigns, carried out across all regions between January 15 and January 21, resulted in the arrest of 18,200 violators.
Of those detained, 11,442 were found to be in breach of residency regulations, 3,931 violated border security laws, and 2,827 were cited for labour-related offences.
The operation also focused on irregular border crossings. Authorities said 1,762 people were arrested while attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally.
Nearly half of them were Yemeni nationals, while 53 percent were Ethiopian, with the remaining one percent from other nationalities. An additional 46 individuals were apprehended while trying to leave the Kingdom through unofficial routes.
Security forces also detained 11 people accused of facilitating violations by transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents, or concealing their presence.
According to the ministry, 25,477 expatriates are currently undergoing legal procedures related to residency, labour or border violations. This group includes 23,443 men and 2,034 women.
As part of the enforcement process, 18,685 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,011 were sent to complete travel bookings. A total of 14,451 people have already been deported.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry, transport, shelter or employment of violators faces severe penalties, including prison sentences of up to 15 years, fines of up to one million Saudi riyals, confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offence, and public disclosure of the violation.
Such offences, the ministry said, are classified as major crimes warranting arrest and are considered breaches of integrity and trust.
