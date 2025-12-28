Saudi Arabia deports more than 13,000 illegal residents in one week

Nationwide sweep leads to mass deportations in Saudi Arabia
Saudi security authorities arrested 18,877 people for residency, labour and border-related violations during a nationwide inspection campaign carried out over one week, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
The arrests were made between December 18 and December 24 as part of joint operations involving security forces and relevant government agencies, Okaz newspaper reported.
According to the ministry, 11,991 detainees were found to be in violation of residency laws, 3,808 breached border security regulations, and 3,078 violated labour laws.
Saudi authorities said 13,241 individuals have already been deported, while 20,378 others were referred to their diplomatic missions to secure travel documents. A further 4,465 people were sent to complete travel arrangements ahead of departure.
The ministry reported that 1,312 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, with Ethiopian nationals accounting for 55 per cent and Yemeni nationals 44 per cent of those detained. The remaining one per cent were from other nationalities. An additional 46 people were arrested while trying to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.
Security forces also detained 14 individuals accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators, activities that the authorities say enable illegal residency and movement.
At present, 28,937 expatriates, including 27,259 men and 1,678 women, are undergoing legal procedures ahead of enforcement measures, the ministry added.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry, transport, accommodation or employment of violators could face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.
Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to shelter violators are also subject to confiscation.
The ministry urged members of the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
