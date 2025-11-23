Mass deportation in Saudi Arabia as security raids widen

Over 14,000 deported as security forces conduct week-long inspection drive
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported 14,206 people in one week as part of an ongoing nationwide campaign targeting residency, labour and border-security violations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
According to the ministry, 22,094 people were arrested between November 13 and 19 during joint inspections carried out by security forces in coordination with other government agencies.
The arrests included 13,750 violators of residency regulations, 4,781 violators of border-security rules and 3,624 violators of labour laws.
Authorities said 21,856 detainees were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 4,555 others were completing travel procedures during the same period.
The ministry added that 1,867 people were arrested while attempting to illegally enter the Kingdom — 34% Yemenis, 65% Ethiopians and 1% from other nationalities. Another 29 individuals were detained for attempting to leave Saudi Arabia unlawfully.
Separately, 32 people accused of transporting, employing or sheltering violators were also arrested.
Officials noted that 30,055 expatriates — 28,469 men and 1,586 women — are currently undergoing procedures ahead of deportation.
The Ministry of Interior reiterated that assisting violators, whether by transporting, sheltering or providing support, carries severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to 1 million riyals, and the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offences.
Residents were urged to report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 in other regions.
