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Mecca schools switch to distance learning starting next week for Hajj

The distance learning arrangement will take effect on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The measure is part of government efforts to improve crowd management and traffic flow during one of the busiest periods of the year in the holy city.
The measure is part of government efforts to improve crowd management and traffic flow during one of the busiest periods of the year in the holy city.
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Dubai: Schools in the holy city of Mecca are set to shift partially to distance learning next week as Saudi authorities intensify preparations for the peak Hajj season and move to ease pressure on the city’s roads and transport network.

The General Directorate of Education in the Mecca region announced that a selected group of schools would temporarily switch from in-person classes to remote learning through approved digital platforms, including the Madrasati platform, in an effort to ensure continuity of education without disrupting studies.

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The measure is part of government efforts to improve crowd management and traffic flow during one of the busiest periods of the year in the holy city, when millions of pilgrims are expected to arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Authorities said the decision is intended to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle density on key roads, while facilitating the movement of pilgrims and service providers across Mecca. It is also expected to support security and traffic authorities in implementing operational plans around the central area surrounding the Grand Mosque and along major transport corridors.

The distance learning arrangement will take effect on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting next week.

Schools selected for remote learning were identified according to their geographical location and operational requirements. They include schools surrounding the Grand Mosque, institutions located along major roads such as the Second and Third Ring Roads, as well as schools designated as headquarters for government agencies involved in Hajj operations and services.

The Mecca Education Department said it was coordinating closely with relevant authorities to ensure the smooth implementation of the plan during the pilgrimage season. School leaders and teaching staff at the affected institutions were also instructed to closely monitor digital learning platforms to ensure students continue to benefit fully from scheduled lessons.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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