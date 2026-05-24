Authorities also detained 1,158 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said security forces have arrested 8,943 illegal residents during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out from May 14 to 20 in coordination with other government agencies.
The ministry said those arrested included 4,638 violators of residency regulations, 2,810 violators of border security laws and 1,495 labour law violators.
Authorities also detained 1,158 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 61per cent Ethiopian nationals, 38 per cent Yemenis and 1per cent of other nationalities, while 54 people were arrested trying to leave the country unlawfully.
The ministry said 9,832 violators had been deported, while 16,402 others were referred to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 1,619 were referred to complete travel reservations.
Eight people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents were also arrested. According to the ministry, 23,679 expatriates, including 22,629 men and 1,050 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.
Saudi authorities warned that facilitating illegal entry, transport or sheltering of violators could carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of vehicles and properties used in the offences.