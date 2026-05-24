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Saudi Arabia arrests nearly 9,000 illegal residents, deports 9,832 violators in one week

Authorities also detained 1,158 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia arrests nearly 9,000 illegal residents, deports 9,832 violators in one week
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said security forces have arrested 8,943 illegal residents during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out from May 14 to 20 in coordination with other government agencies.

The ministry said those arrested included 4,638 violators of residency regulations, 2,810 violators of border security laws and 1,495 labour law violators.

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Authorities also detained 1,158 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally, including 61per cent Ethiopian nationals, 38 per cent Yemenis and 1per cent of other nationalities, while 54 people were arrested trying to leave the country unlawfully.

The ministry said 9,832 violators had been deported, while 16,402 others were referred to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 1,619 were referred to complete travel reservations.

Eight people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents were also arrested. According to the ministry, 23,679 expatriates, including 22,629 men and 1,050 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures.

Saudi authorities warned that facilitating illegal entry, transport or sheltering of violators could carry penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines reaching SR1 million, in addition to the confiscation of vehicles and properties used in the offences.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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