The fugitive will complete remaining prison sentence
Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that security authorities have arrested a fugitive convict who fled the country before completing the remainder of his prison sentence, following coordination with Saudi Arabia.
The ministry said the arrest was carried out as part of ongoing security cooperation and information-sharing between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, the ministry said the operation resulted from close coordination between security agencies in both countries, without disclosing further details about the case or the charges against the suspect.
Kuwait’s Interior Ministry expressed its appreciation to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior, for what it described as the swift response and effective cooperation in locating and handing over the fugitive.
The ministry said the case reflected the strong security partnership between the two GCC countries.
It added that a specialised investigation committee had been formed to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and prepare legal measures against those responsible, stressing that the law applies to everyone without exception and to anyone attempting to evade justice.