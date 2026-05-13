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Fugitive convict arrested in Saudi Arabia, extradited to Kuwait in joint security operation

The fugitive will complete remaining prison sentence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Fugitive convict arrested in Saudi Arabia, extradited to Kuwait in joint security operation
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Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said on Tuesday that security authorities have arrested a fugitive convict who fled the country before completing the remainder of his prison sentence, following coordination with Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said the arrest was carried out as part of ongoing security cooperation and information-sharing between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

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In a statement, the ministry said the operation resulted from close coordination between security agencies in both countries, without disclosing further details about the case or the charges against the suspect.

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry expressed its appreciation to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, Saudi Minister of Interior, for what it described as the swift response and effective cooperation in locating and handing over the fugitive.

The ministry said the case reflected the strong security partnership between the two GCC countries.

It added that a specialised investigation committee had been formed to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and prepare legal measures against those responsible, stressing that the law applies to everyone without exception and to anyone attempting to evade justice.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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