GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Saudi man jailed 7 years, fined Dh3.8m in Kuwait citizenship scam

The man’s biometric fingerprint matched the photograph on his Saudi identity card

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The defendant, a serving member of the military, was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship in exchange for Dh420,000
The defendant, a serving member of the military, was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship in exchange for Dh420,000
Supplied

Dubai: A Kuwaiti criminal court has sentenced a Saudi national to seven years in prison and imposed a fine of about Dh3.8 million after convicting him of forging Kuwaiti citizenship, according to the newspaper Al Seyassh.

The case, which is beleived to be one of the most prominent citizenship forgery schemes in decades, lasted more than 30 years, from 1993 to 2025. The ruling was issued by the Criminal Court presided over by Judge Al Dhuwaihi Al Dhuwaihi, with Judges Salem Al Zayed and Ibrahim Khuraibat as members.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The defendant, a serving member of the military, was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship in exchange for Dh420,000. Prosecutors said he falsely claimed to be the son of a person whose nationality had later been revoked after it was proven to have been acquired unlawfully.

Investigations by the Nationality Investigations Department found that the man’s biometric fingerprint matched the photograph on his Saudi identity card, confirming the deception.

The court also sentenced the man’s father, in absentia, to seven years in prison for his role in the case.

Authorities said the defendant used the forged citizenship to secure government employment, serving as a corporal at the Ministry of Defence and later working as a police officer at the Ministry of Interior. Through these positions, he obtained salaries, financial benefits, loans and pension entitlements exceeding Dh1.26 million. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwaiti soldier sentenced to seven years in prison and fined him KD316,000 for illegally obtaining Kuwaiti citizenship, in a case spanning more than three decades.

Soldier jailed in Kuwaiti citizenship fraud

1m read
According to court documents, the lawyer deliberately circulated claims unsupported by official evidence.

Lawyer jailed over fake citizenship posts

1m read
Citizenship overhaul expands ministerial powers while limiting court challenges

Kuwait overhauls citizenship rules—who is affected?

2m read
An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.

Follow Kuwaiti authorities’ instructions: UAE Embassy

1m read