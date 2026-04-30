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Kuwait sentences four to three year in prison for sectarian incitement, acquits eight

Rulings aim to protect national unity, social cohesion

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait Court jailed four, acquitted eight and refrained from punishing 50 others in cases linked to sectarian incitement on social media, placing them under good conduct pledges.
Kuwait Court jailed four, acquitted eight and refrained from punishing 50 others in cases linked to sectarian incitement on social media, placing them under good conduct pledges.
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Kuwait’s State Security and Terrorism Crimes Circuit at the Criminal Court has sentenced four people to three years in prison for fuelling sectarian strife on social media platforms.

The court acquitted eight defendants and refrained from punishing 50 others in cases linked to sectarian incitement on social media, placing them under good conduct pledges and financial guarantees ranging from KD1,000 to KD3,000, with mobile phones confiscated.

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Last week, the court jailed 17 people for three years with hard labour on charges including incitement, sympathising with a hostile state and spreading false information online, and ordered the deportation of two expatriates after serving their terms.

In a separate ruling, a tweeter was sentenced to 10 years with hard labour for similar offences. The court stressed such actions breach national duty, calling for unity and support for state institutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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