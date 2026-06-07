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Qatar denies airspace closure amid viral social media claims, flights continue as usual

Authority says reports of Qatar airspace closure are false, flights operating normally

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Qatar has clarified that reports circulating on social media about the closure of Qatar’s airspace or suspension of flights are inaccurate.

According to a statement from the Qatar News Agency, the current aeronautical notice (NOTAM) is intended to designate alternative air routes, ensuring the continuity of air navigation services at the highest levels of safety and efficiency.

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The authority emphasised that all measures comply with international standards and aviation practices, and regular flights continue without interruption.

Warning over spreading romours

GACA also cautioned against sharing unverified claims, saying such content can lead to legal accountability. It urged the public to rely only on official and trusted sources for aviation updates.

Related Topics:
QatarUS-Israel-Iran war

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