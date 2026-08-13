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India reviews pilot drug-testing rules after Air India flight drops 300 feet

Twenty-four passengers and crew were injured after the Phuket-Delhi flight lost altitude

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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AAIB likely to submit interim report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident within a month
AAIB likely to submit interim report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident within a month

Dubai: India is reviewing its drug-testing rules for pilots after the pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude reportedly tested positive for marijuana, while investigators separately examine technical warnings recorded by the aircraft.

The August 4 incident on Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi injured 20 passengers and four cabin crew members. The Airbus A320, carrying 137 passengers including three infants and eight crew members, subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi.

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to examine how psychoactive-substance testing is handled in other countries and assess whether India's existing framework needs to be strengthened or changed, according to ministry sources cited by Indian media.

Drug-testing rules under review

Both pilots underwent the prescribed psychoactive-substance screening following the incident, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the pilot-in-command's initial screening produced a result requiring confirmatory analysis, after which the sample was sent to a designated laboratory. Media reports later said the confirmatory test was positive for marijuana.

The DGCA removed both pilots from the flying roster pending completion of the investigation and testing process.

Under the existing DGCA framework, aviation personnel who test positive for psychoactive substances are referred to a rehabilitation programme. A second positive result can lead to a three-year suspension of the person's licence, while a third violation can result in cancellation.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said the government is taking the issue seriously and would consider changes if the current regulations are found to be inadequate.

Any decision on changing the framework is expected after the DGCA completes its examination of international practices.

Aircraft warnings also being examined

Investigators are separately assessing a series of technical warnings recorded after the flight.

A purported post-flight maintenance report for the Airbus A320, registered VT-EXO, listed repeated low-pressure warnings involving the aircraft's green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems, together with low fluid-level indications in the yellow and blue reservoirs.

The report also recorded two autopilot disconnections, left and right elevator flight-control faults and other messages involving engine anti-ice systems and the aircraft's emergency exit doors.

Failure messages also flagged the hydraulic system, an elevator computer and a high-pressure indication linked to the nose landing gear door and engine anti-ice valve system.

The maintenance report does not establish whether any of those warnings caused or contributed to the aircraft's sudden loss of altitude, and investigators are continuing to examine the sequence of events, system data and crew actions.

AAIB cautions against early conclusions

The AAIB is investigating the incident with technical assistance from Airbus and France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety.

The investigation covers technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence, including aircraft systems, flight data, maintenance and operational records, medical information and interviews.

Air India initially described the incident as turbulence and has said it is cooperating with the authorities.

The AAIB has cautioned against drawing conclusions from any single piece of information while the investigation remains underway. Preliminary findings are expected within the timeframe required under the applicable rules and International Civil Aviation Organization protocols.

- With inputs from agencies.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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