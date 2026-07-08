Runway conflict between two Air India aircraft averted in Mumbai

Air India flight aborts take-off after ATC warns runway still occupied by another aircraft
A potential runway incident involving an Air India and an Air India Express aircraft was averted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday night after air traffic controllers instructed an Air India flight to abort its take-off, The Indian Express reported.
The incident occurred at around 10pm when Air India flight AI816, bound for New Delhi, had begun its take-off roll while an Air India Express aircraft was still on the same runway, according to the report.
Following an immediate instruction from Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight crew discontinued the take-off and safely returned the aircraft to the parking bay, preventing any conflict between the two aircraft.
In a statement quoted by The Indian Express, an Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident and said the crew had acted on ATC instructions.
“The crew operating flight AI816 from Mumbai to Delhi on July 7 discontinued the take-off run after receiving an instruction to do so from the Air Traffic Control and returned to the bay,” the spokesperson said.
The airline said the aircraft would undergo mandatory technical inspections in line with standard operating procedures before being returned to service.
It also said alternative travel arrangements were being made for affected passengers.
“The aircraft will undergo necessary checks as per standard operating procedures. Meanwhile, alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain a top priority,” the spokesperson said.
No injuries or damage to either aircraft were reported.
According to The Indian Express, authorities have not yet explained how the Air India flight was cleared for departure while the runway remained occupied by the Air India Express aircraft. It is also not known whether the incident affected other flight operations at the airport.