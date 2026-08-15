Air India hydraulic fault: Second incident reported in 10 days; over 50 passengers affected

Passengers stranded over 24 hours after hydraulic glitch grounds Air India flight
An Air India flight from Bangkok to Delhi was forced to abort its take-off after the pilots detected a hydraulic malfunction, marking the second hydraulic-related incident involving an Air India A320 in 10 days.
According to an exclusive report by the New Indian Express, Flight AI2335, carrying more than 250 passengers, was scheduled to depart Bangkok at 6.25pm local time on Thursday, August 13. The aircraft had begun its take-off roll when it suddenly came to a halt after the cockpit crew detected a hydraulic malfunction.
A business-class passenger told the New Indian Express that the aircraft stopped suddenly as it was preparing for take-off. The pilot then announced that the aircraft had suffered a hydraulic failure and that checks were required.
The aircraft was moved to a side bay near the runway, with rescue vehicles and ambulances arriving at the scene. Passengers remained on board for more than 90 minutes before being asked to disembark.
An Air India source confirmed that the aircraft had suffered a hydraulic malfunction. The issue was rectified within about three hours, but the crew could not continue the journey because of flight duty time limitations.
The flight eventually departed Bangkok at around 7pm local time on Friday, about 24 hours after its scheduled departure.
Passengers were initially told that the flight would operate later on Thursday night before being informed that it would be postponed until Friday.
Air India offered hotel accommodation to passengers who chose to stay overnight in Bangkok. Some travellers reportedly made alternative arrangements to return to India.
Passengers stranded at Bangkok airport said they had spent more than 24 hours waiting for the flight and called for another aircraft to be arranged.
The Bangkok incident comes just days after an Air India A320 operating from Phuket to Delhi suffered a sudden loss of altitude following a loss of hydraulic pressure.
The August 4 incident left 24 people injured. A preliminary Airbus analysis found that all three hydraulic systems lost pressure in quick succession, briefly leaving key flight controls unresponsive.
Indian authorities have classified the Phuket-Delhi incident as a serious incident. An investigation is under way with technical assistance from Airbus and France's BEA.
The latest incident is likely to renew scrutiny of Air India's A320 fleet and operational safety as the airline faces increased regulatory and safety attention.
Aircraft hydraulic systems use pressurised fluid to operate important flight controls and other equipment. A serious loss of hydraulic pressure can affect the movement of key components and, in extreme cases, compromise aircraft systems.
In the Bangkok incident, the malfunction was detected before take-off, allowing the aircraft to remain on the ground while checks and repairs were carried out.
An airline source said the technical issue was rectified within three hours and that the subsequent delay was linked to crew duty-time restrictions.
The airline has not indicated that the Bangkok incident resulted in injuries. The passengers were eventually able to continue their journey to Delhi on Friday.
The incident comes as Air India continues efforts to strengthen operational reliability amid heightened scrutiny following several recent technical and safety-related events.
With inputs from Agencies