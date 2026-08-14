GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight lost flight controls for 4 seconds

Air India jet’s 4-second control loss injures 24 on Phuket-Delhi route

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hydraulic failure triggers brief loss of control, sharp descent on AI2379
Hydraulic failure triggers brief loss of control, sharp descent on AI2379

Air India's Airbus A320neo operating a Phuket-New Delhi flight temporarily lost control of major flight surfaces for about four seconds after failures involving all three hydraulic systems, according to a report.

According to analysis by Airbus of the aircraft's flight data recorder, accessed by NDTV Profit, the incident involving flight AI2379 occurred on August 4 and caused the aircraft to lose about 300 feet of altitude, injuring at least 24 passengers and crew members.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Moreover, the aircraft was carrying 145 people, including 137 passengers and eight crew members.

According to the preliminary Airbus assessment, the aircraft's elevators and ailerons temporarily lost normal hydraulic control, while the functioning of spoilers was also affected, the report said.

"The aircraft's elevators and ailerons, which control pitch and roll, temporarily lost normal hydraulic control, while spoiler functions were also affected during the failure," NDTV Profit said.

In addition, during the roughly four-second period the elevators and ailerons reportedly drifted without pilot command as the aircraft experienced abnormalities involving all three hydraulic systems, as per Airbus' initial reading of the Digital Flight Data Recorder.

The autopilot subsequently disconnected and the co-pilot -- who was flying the aircraft -- pushed the side-stick forward after the aircraft is believed to have issued stall warnings.

However, with hydraulic power temporarily unavailable, the control inputs did not immediately produce the expected nose-down movement.

The report further noted that once hydraulic systems recovered seconds later, the control inputs took effect and resulted in sharp downward trajectory and throwing several passengers and cabin crew members upwards inside the aircraft.

The aircraft's flight data was transmitted to Airbus' AIRTAC technical support centre in Toulouse.

Separately, Air India begun mandatory drug screening of all group pilots from August 13.

Additionally, the pilot-in-command of AI2379 subsequently tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory test, the report said.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

AAIB likely to submit interim report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident within a month

India reviews pilot drug tests after Air India incident

3m read
At least 20 passengers and four crew members were injured, including two crew members who suffered spinal injuries around the neck and tailbone, according to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Air India pilot fails marijuana tests after 300ft drop

3m read
Airbus joins probe into Air India flight plunge

Airbus joins probe into Air India flight plunge

2m read
Overhead bin flaps hang open above the aisle after violent turbulence rocked the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi.

‘We thought we would die’: Inside Air India’s ordeal

4m read