Air India Express expands services as Abu Dhabi's India network grows
Dubai: Travellers flying from Abu Dhabi to India now have four more direct destinations to choose from, as Air India Express expands its network from Zayed International Airport.
The airline has launched non-stop services to Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow, while direct flights to Guwahati in north-eastern India are set to begin on August 7, Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.
Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said the new routes reflect the airport's continued efforts to grow its destination network.
"The addition of these new routes by Air India Express underlines our commitment to expanding Zayed International Airport's destination network and serving the growing demand between the UAE and India."
He added that strengthening partnerships with regional airlines would provide passengers with more travel choices while supporting Abu Dhabi's tourism and economic ambitions.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of Air India Express, said the UAE remains one of the airline's most important international markets.
"The UAE is one of Air India Express' most important international markets, and Abu Dhabi continues to play a key role in our growth journey."
He said the airline's expanding network and growing fleet would offer travellers greater choice, convenient schedules and direct connections while strengthening Air India Express' position as India's leading value airline.
Direct flights between India and Abu Dhabi already operate daily through major carriers including Etihad Airways, IndiGo and Air India Express, linking Zayed International Airport with key Indian cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Kochi.
Several new India-UAE routes are being introduced during August 2026, further boosting connectivity between the two countries.
Across all airlines, hundreds of flights operate every week between India and the UAE, reflecting strong demand from tourists, business travellers and the large Indian expatriate community.