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UAE-India flights: Which new destinations can you now fly to from Abu Dhabi?

Air India Express expands services as Abu Dhabi's India network grows

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Air India Express has expanded its Abu Dhabi operations with new direct flights to Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow, while services to Guwahati will begin on August 7.
Air India Express has expanded its Abu Dhabi operations with new direct flights to Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow, while services to Guwahati will begin on August 7.
Air India Express

Dubai: Travellers flying from Abu Dhabi to India now have four more direct destinations to choose from, as Air India Express expands its network from Zayed International Airport.

The airline has launched non-stop services to Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow, while direct flights to Guwahati in north-eastern India are set to begin on August 7, Abu Dhabi Airports said in a statement.

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said the new routes reflect the airport's continued efforts to grow its destination network.

"The addition of these new routes by Air India Express underlines our commitment to expanding Zayed International Airport's destination network and serving the growing demand between the UAE and India."

He added that strengthening partnerships with regional airlines would provide passengers with more travel choices while supporting Abu Dhabi's tourism and economic ambitions.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman of Air India Express, said the UAE remains one of the airline's most important international markets.

"The UAE is one of Air India Express' most important international markets, and Abu Dhabi continues to play a key role in our growth journey."

He said the airline's expanding network and growing fleet would offer travellers greater choice, convenient schedules and direct connections while strengthening Air India Express' position as India's leading value airline.

Direct flights between India and Abu Dhabi already operate daily through major carriers including Etihad Airways, IndiGo and Air India Express, linking Zayed International Airport with key Indian cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Kochi.

Several new India-UAE routes are being introduced during August 2026, further boosting connectivity between the two countries.

Across all airlines, hundreds of flights operate every week between India and the UAE, reflecting strong demand from tourists, business travellers and the large Indian expatriate community.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelIndia UAE travelAbu Dhabi

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