Air India Express will operate the first flights from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Travellers between the UAE and India’s Mumbai will soon have a new flight option as Air India Express announced plans to operate the first ginternational service from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Abu Dhabi.
The airline said it will launch direct flights between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from July 15, giving passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region an additional gateway for travel to the UAE capital. It also gives Indian expatriates in the emirates another gateway to travel home.
The service will initially operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays, with flights increasing to three weekly services from July 29, when Sunday operations will be added.
Navi Mumbai International Airport is Maharashtra’s newest airport and is expected to provide an additional aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
With the new route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly with Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru and Delhi.
The airline said its operations in Maharashtra will include more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.
Air India Express currently operates flights linking several Indian cities with destinations across West Asia, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.