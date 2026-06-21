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Abu Dhabi gets new direct flights from Navi Mumbai as Indian airline launches route

Air India Express will operate the first flights from Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15.
Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15.
Air India Express

Dubai: Travellers between the UAE and India’s Mumbai will soon have a new flight option as Air India Express announced plans to operate the first ginternational service from Navi Mumbai International Airport to Abu Dhabi.

The airline said it will launch direct flights between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from July 15, giving passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region an additional gateway for travel to the UAE capital. It also gives Indian expatriates in the emirates another gateway to travel home.

The service will initially operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays, with flights increasing to three weekly services from July 29, when Sunday operations will be added.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is Maharashtra’s newest airport and is expected to provide an additional aviation gateway for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

With the new route, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly with Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The airline said its operations in Maharashtra will include more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 weekly flights from Pune and 14 weekly flights from Nagpur.

Air India Express currently operates flights linking several Indian cities with destinations across West Asia, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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