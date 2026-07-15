Air India Express begins three weekly Abu Dhabi flights from India’s newest airport
Dubai: Travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region now have another direct option to reach the UAE after Navi Mumbai International Airport launched its first international service to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Air India Express began operating three flights a week between Navi Mumbai and the UAE capital from July 15, marking the start of scheduled international operations at India’s newest greenfield airport.
The overseas expansion comes less than 200 days after Navi Mumbai airport opened for domestic services on December 25, 2025, giving passengers across the region an alternative to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The Abu Dhabi service strengthens travel links between one of India’s largest urban and commercial centres and the UAE, while supporting Navi Mumbai airport’s role as the second international gateway serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Navi Mumbai airport has served more than 2.3 million passengers and built connections to 46 domestic destinations in less than seven months. It currently handles around 150 aircraft movements each day.
The Abu Dhabi service is the first of several international routes planned from the airport, with additional airlines and destinations expected to join its network as operations expand.
The inaugural international flight also carried the airport’s first overseas shipment of perishable goods, opening another route to global markets for Indian exporters handling time-sensitive products.
International passenger and cargo services are expected to support additional aviation capacity across Mumbai and western India while improving links with overseas tourism and trade markets.