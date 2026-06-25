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UAE gets direct air link to Northeast India as Air India Express launches Dubai, Abu Dhabi flights

Air India Express says it is first airline to connect NE India directly with West Asia

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Air India Express says it has become the first airline to connect Northeast India directly to West Asia.
Air India Express says it has become the first airline to connect Northeast India directly to West Asia.
Air India Express

Dubai: Air India Express will launch direct flights connecting Guwahati with Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 2026, becoming the first airline to directly connect Northeast India with West Asia.

The Guwahati-Dubai service will begin on August 4, while flights between Guwahati and Abu Dhabi will start on August 7, the airline announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Air India would begin direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The new routes will connect Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport with Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With these services, Guwahati will have direct international connectivity to four countries — the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

Historically, travellers from India’s eastern and northeastern states have often relied on connecting flights through major hubs such as Delhi and Kolkata for international journeys. Direct international links from the region have gradually expanded in recent years.

Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Air India Express said the new services will mark its first international operations from Guwahati.

The airline currently operates around 120 weekly flights from Guwahati, making it one of its larger stations. The new UAE routes are expected to provide more direct travel options for passengers travelling between Northeast India and the Gulf region.

Air India Express expands Northeast network

With the addition of Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights, Air India Express said it now operates more than 290 weekly flights from four stations in Northeast India — Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati and Imphal.

The airline also highlighted its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which features regional art and cultural motifs on its aircraft designs. These include Assam’s Gamosa and Jaapi motifs, along with traditional art forms from other northeastern states.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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India UAE travelDubai travel

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