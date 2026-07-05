Discounts available on international bookings made by July 9 for travel until March 2027
Dubai: UAE residents planning trips to India or other destinations on the Air India Express network can now book discounted tickets after the airline launched its latest international fare sale.
The airline's 'Xplore More' sale offers savings of up to 15 per cent on Lite and Value fares for international flights booked between July 5 and July 9. The promotional fares are valid for travel until March 27, 2027, giving travellers a booking window that covers school holidays, festive seasons and winter travel.
Bookings made through the Air India Express website and mobile app also come with zero convenience fees, while passengers booking during the sale can make one complimentary date change if their travel plans change.
The airline opened early access to the sale on its own website and mobile app on July 5 before extending the offer to other major booking platforms from July 6.
Travellers who are logged into Tata NeuPass while booking can receive an additional discount of up to ₹500 on international flight bookings and earn up to 8 per cent in NeuCoins, according to the airline.
The sale is likely to appeal to the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE, many of whom book flights several months in advance to secure lower fares for family visits, festivals and school holidays.
Because the travel period extends until late March 2027, passengers can plan trips covering occasions such as Onam, Diwali, Christmas, New Year and the first quarter of next year, subject to seat availability.
Air India Express currently operates around 820 international flights every week, connecting India with destinations across West Asia and Southeast Asia.
Its network includes 13 destinations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, alongside services to Southeast Asian cities including Bangkok, Phuket and Singapore.
The airline has also been expanding its UAE operations. It recently announced three new India-UAE routes:
Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi
Guwahati–Abu Dhabi
Guwahati–Dubai
To qualify for the promotion:
Book between July 5 and July 9, 2026.
Travel by March 27, 2027.
Up to 15 per cent savings are available on selected Lite and Value fares.
Website and app bookings include zero convenience fees.
Eligible bookings include one complimentary date change.
Tata NeuPass members can receive an additional discount of up to ₹500 and earn up to 8 per cent NeuCoins.