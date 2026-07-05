The airline's 'Xplore More' sale offers savings of up to 15 per cent on Lite and Value fares for international flights booked between July 5 and July 9. The promotional fares are valid for travel until March 27, 2027, giving travellers a booking window that covers school holidays, festive seasons and winter travel.

Dubai: UAE residents planning trips to India or other destinations on the Air India Express network can now book discounted tickets after the airline launched its latest international fare sale.

Because the travel period extends until late March 2027, passengers can plan trips covering occasions such as Onam, Diwali, Christmas, New Year and the first quarter of next year, subject to seat availability.

The sale is likely to appeal to the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE, many of whom book flights several months in advance to secure lower fares for family visits, festivals and school holidays.

Travellers who are logged into Tata NeuPass while booking can receive an additional discount of up to ₹500 on international flight bookings and earn up to 8 per cent in NeuCoins, according to the airline.

The airline opened early access to the sale on its own website and mobile app on July 5 before extending the offer to other major booking platforms from July 6.

Bookings made through the Air India Express website and mobile app also come with zero convenience fees, while passengers booking during the sale can make one complimentary date change if their travel plans change.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.