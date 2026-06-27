June to August is traditionally one of the most expensive periods for air travel, as millions of passengers fly for school holidays, family visits and summer vacations. For UAE residents, the impact is particularly strong as outbound travel demand to India, Europe and other popular destinations rises sharply during this period.

Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com, said UAE-India fares that had climbed to around Dh3,500-Dh3,600 have now dropped to about Dh2,600 on some Kerala sectors. “Availability has increased – the number of Indian flights have increased – supply has gone up a bit,” Babu said.

Travel agents said fares, which had surged earlier this month due to limited flight availability, high summer demand and regional disruptions, have eased slightly on some sectors. However, they cautioned that prices remain higher than last year and could rise again as the peak travel season continues.

Ameen also said there is a high possibility of these rates sustaining. “Oil flows are improving, and crude prices are also hitting lower levels,” Ameen said, adding that fares had fallen by around Dh300-Dh400 on some routes.

He added, "A lot of international carriers have also resumed operations, and there is a slight respite. If the number of flights increases and more direct flights open, this will help.” “Salam Air’s Muscat operations have also increased supply," he said.

“During the war, and the early days of the ceasefire, operations were limited — only Emirates and flydubai were operating at full levels. Most of the operations were handled by Indian carriers such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India and Air India Express. Flights have now returned,” Ameen said.

Mahmood said passengers may occasionally find cheaper tickets when cancellations free up seats, but prices need to be monitored regularly. “Tracking the prices would definitely help,” he said, adding that travel agents sometimes have pre-blocked seats that can offer lower fares.

“Passengers should look out for occasional drops, as cancellations can free up seats and bring prices down. They need to monitor fares at the moment,” he said.

“Compared with last year, fares are at least 15 to 20 per cent higher. It is the summer peak, and compared with summer 2025, frequencies are also lower. Not all flights are fully operating,” Mahmood said. Air India Express has reached around 80 per cent of its operating capacity in the region, an airline source told Gulf News.

Passengers travelling to India should also complete the Air Suvidha 2.0 Health Self Declaration Form before departure. The online form becomes available only within 24 hours of the flight and cannot be completed earlier.

“We recently secured one-way fares of around Dh550 per person for a family travelling between Dubai and India, and we also saw Emirates fares from around Dh650 to 950 on selected flights,” she said.

“Travel between the UAE and India remains very strong, especially during the July holiday season,” she said. She added that flights are operating from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, with Emirates and flydubai maintaining schedules, while some airlines continue restoring capacity gradually.

“The drop started from June 27. With schools reopening from July 3, some last-minute fare reductions are visible,” he said. “There has been a small drop, but after June 28 fares could go up again. Schedules are getting normal, and airlines have opened up more capacity,” Sudheesh said.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.