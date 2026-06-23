High fares push residents towards early bookings, shorter trips, cheaper deals
Dubai: UAE travellers are still planning summer holidays, but rising airfares are changing how and when they book, with travel agents reporting ticket prices up by around 30 to 40 per cent compared to the summer of 2025.
While summer is traditionally one of the most expensive periods for air travel, fares this year have risen further due to higher jet fuel costs linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and longer flight routes caused by airspace restrictions.
Holidaymakers are responding by booking earlier, choosing more affordable destinations, taking shorter breaks and waiting for possible last-minute deals, travel agents are saying.
Travel agents say demand has not disappeared, but higher costs have made travellers more selective as they balance holiday plans with rising travel expenses.
Rashid Abbas, Managing Director of Arooha Travels, said, "Fares have gone up by 30 to 40 per cent compared to last year." He added, "Fliers are having to cough up Dh2,000+ for a one-way ticket to Kochi, Kerala, for example. In contrast, a return Economy flight ticket to New York is priced at Dh5, 500 which is a nearly 14-hour journey from the UAE."
The impact of higher airfares is visible across some of the most popular summer travel routes from the UAE, with return tickets during the peak July holiday period reaching several thousand dirhams.
For travel between July 3 and July 17, return economy fares from Dubai and Abu Dhabi showed significant differences depending on the destination and route. A return flight from Dubai to London was available from around Dh4,340, while Abu Dhabi-London tickets were priced at about Dh4,910.
European destinations also remained expensive, with Dubai-Paris fares at around Dh4,470, Dubai-Lisbon at Dh4,385 and Dubai-Athens at Dh3,640.
Long-haul travel came at a higher cost, with return fares from Dubai to New York starting at around Dh6,010, while Abu Dhabi-New York tickets were about Dh6,270. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Chicago were among the most expensive options listed, at around Dh7,100.
Travel to some Asian destinations was comparatively cheaper, although prices remained higher than many travellers would expect during non-peak periods. Return fares from Dubai to Bangkok were around Dh2,932, while Dubai-Hong Kong tickets were about Dh4,240.
Flights to popular home destinations for UAE residents also showed varying prices. Return tickets from Dubai to Mumbai were around Dh1,670, Abu Dhabi to Mumbai about Dh1,630, and Dubai to Kochi around Dh2,189.
Other routes included Dubai-Colombo at around Dh2,030, Dubai-Manila at Dh5,000, Dubai-Cairo at Dh2,903 and Abu Dhabi-Istanbul at Dh1,388.
Travel agents said some passengers are looking at connecting flights to reduce costs, but many are unwilling to trade lower fares for longer journeys.
Travel agents said expensive tickets are influencing destination choices, with some travellers moving away from longer international trips. “High airfares have put people off,” Hassan said, adding that fuel surcharges have contributed to higher ticket prices.
He said fares are now significantly higher compared with last year, with increases of around 30 per cent in some cases. While international travel continues, regional destinations have benefited, with many UAE residents choosing destinations closer to home.
“People are travelling to Salalah quite a bit,” Hassan said, adding that many travellers are also driving to Oman.
Families travelling during the school summer break are among the earliest planners, with many already securing flights and accommodation months ahead.
Ali Hassan, Manager at Europe Travel and Tours, said UAE travel is largely driven by school holidays, with families often booking well in advance.
“Families book well in advance. Their holidays are planned around the school summer break,” he said. Many families are travelling between mid-July and the end of August, before schools reopen. However, Hassan said many are also delaying the decision to travel because of uncertainty.
“(Many) people are scared to travel earlier because of the war situation,” he said, adding that some residents are also concerned about job security if they leave the UAE for extended periods.
Some holidaymakers are delaying bookings in the hope of finding cheaper fares, but agents warn that savings are not guaranteed.
Afi Ahmad, Chairman of Smart Travel, said travellers are adopting a “wait and watch” approach because ticket prices remain high. “There is no respite from high airfares. They are much higher than last year, in fact, even higher than the Covid recovery phase in some cases,” he said. Ahmad said demand remains strong, and flights are operating with high passenger numbers, but expensive fares are preventing some travellers from booking immediately.
He also added that some passengers are avoiding connecting flights despite lower prices because they prefer more convenient travel options.
Data from travel platform Wego showed summer travel searches from the UAE increased sharply in May as travellers looked to secure trips before peak-season prices rise. The trend suggests holidaymakers are spending more time comparing destinations, flight options and hotel prices before making decisions.
Regional destinations such as Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman recorded strong growth in searches, while longer-haul interest also increased for destinations including China and Poland.
Europe remains a popular summer choice, but visa availability is affecting travellers who are making late plans. Sapna Aidasani, head of marketing at Pluto Travels, said demand for European destinations continues, although Schengen visa availability remains a challenge. “Getting Schengen visas continues to remain a challenge. But appointment slots keep opening up there and there when people cancel, for example,” she said.
As some residents look beyond traditional summer destinations, quieter and less crowded locations are seeing increased interest. Aidasani said demand has grown for destinations including Bhutan, Malaysia, Mauritius and North Bali. “People are looking for quieter places,” she said, adding Mauritius is also gaining popularity, particularly among travellers celebrating occasions such as birthdays.
The shift reflects a broader change in travel preferences, with some holidaymakers looking for more relaxed experiences rather than only popular destinations.
Despite higher costs, travel agents said people are not cancelling holidays completely, but many are adjusting their budgets. Aidasani said travellers are becoming more careful with spending.
She added that luxury hotels continue to attract customers who can afford premium stays, while other travellers are choosing shorter trips and more affordable accommodation. “Upper middle-class travellers and those who can afford it are continuing with their staycations and holidays. Still, travellers are looking to cut corners where they can,” she said.
While most travellers are looking for value, the luxury travel segment is seeing a different trend as major sporting events drive international demand. Private aviation marketplace XO reported a 145 per cent increase in digital enquiries from GCC travellers for multi-city trips across the US, Canada and Mexico during the football tournament period.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among the markets showing strong demand. The company said travellers are combining match attendance with longer holidays, business trips and family travel. Average planned trip durations have also increased by 13 per cent, indicating that some travellers are extending their stays beyond individual matches.