Dubai: UAE travellers are still planning summer holidays, but rising airfares are changing how and when they book , with travel agents reporting ticket prices up by around 30 to 40 per cent compared to the summer of 2025.

Rashid Abbas, Managing Director of Arooha Travels, said, "Fares have gone up by 30 to 40 per cent compared to last year." He added, "Fliers are having to cough up Dh2,000+ for a one-way ticket to Kochi, Kerala, for example. In contrast, a return Economy flight ticket to New York is priced at Dh5, 500 which is a nearly 14-hour journey from the UAE."

While summer is traditionally one of the most expensive periods for air travel, fares this year have risen further due to higher jet fuel costs linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and longer flight routes caused by airspace restrictions.

Long-haul travel came at a higher cost, with return fares from Dubai to New York starting at around Dh6,010, while Abu Dhabi-New York tickets were about Dh6,270. Flights from Abu Dhabi to Chicago were among the most expensive options listed, at around Dh7,100.

For travel between July 3 and July 17, return economy fares from Dubai and Abu Dhabi showed significant differences depending on the destination and route. A return flight from Dubai to London was available from around Dh4,340, while Abu Dhabi-London tickets were priced at about Dh4,910.

He said fares are now significantly higher compared with last year, with increases of around 30 per cent in some cases. While international travel continues, regional destinations have benefited, with many UAE residents choosing destinations closer to home.

“(Many) people are scared to travel earlier because of the war situation,” he said, adding that some residents are also concerned about job security if they leave the UAE for extended periods.

“Families book well in advance. Their holidays are planned around the school summer break,” he said. Many families are travelling between mid-July and the end of August, before schools reopen. However, Hassan said many are also delaying the decision to travel because of uncertainty.

Afi Ahmad, Chairman of Smart Travel, said travellers are adopting a “wait and watch” approach because ticket prices remain high. “There is no respite from high airfares. They are much higher than last year, in fact, even higher than the Covid recovery phase in some cases,” he said. Ahmad said demand remains strong, and flights are operating with high passenger numbers, but expensive fares are preventing some travellers from booking immediately.

As some residents look beyond traditional summer destinations, quieter and less crowded locations are seeing increased interest. Aidasani said demand has grown for destinations including Bhutan, Malaysia, Mauritius and North Bali. “People are looking for quieter places,” she said, adding Mauritius is also gaining popularity, particularly among travellers celebrating occasions such as birthdays.

Europe remains a popular summer choice, but visa availability is affecting travellers who are making late plans. Sapna Aidasani, head of marketing at Pluto Travels, said demand for European destinations continues, although Schengen visa availability remains a challenge. “Getting Schengen visas continues to remain a challenge. But appointment slots keep opening up there and there when people cancel, for example,” she said.

She added that luxury hotels continue to attract customers who can afford premium stays, while other travellers are choosing shorter trips and more affordable accommodation. “Upper middle-class travellers and those who can afford it are continuing with their staycations and holidays. Still, travellers are looking to cut corners where they can,” she said.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are among the markets showing strong demand. The company said travellers are combining match attendance with longer holidays, business trips and family travel. Average planned trip durations have also increased by 13 per cent, indicating that some travellers are extending their stays beyond individual matches.

While most travellers are looking for value, the luxury travel segment is seeing a different trend as major sporting events drive international demand. Private aviation marketplace XO reported a 145 per cent increase in digital enquiries from GCC travellers for multi-city trips across the US, Canada and Mexico during the football tournament period.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.