Cairo, Beirut, Amman and Damascus among routes seeing the biggest increases
Dubai: Airfares from the UAE to several major Arab destinations are expected to rise by between 25 per cent and 35 per cent in July as the summer travel season gathers pace and demand surges ahead of school holidays and annual vacations.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the increase comes after ticket prices eased following the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday period and the strong wave of demand that characterised the second half of May.
Industry experts say June currently represents the most affordable window for travellers before peak summer pricing takes hold next month.
A survey of airline booking platforms showed that average fares to some of the most popular Arab destinations from the UAE are set to climb significantly in July compared with current June levels.
Cairo is expected to record the steepest increase, with average fares rising by around 35 per cent. Beirut follows with a 30 per cent increase, while flights to Amman and Damascus are projected to become approximately 25 per cent more expensive.
According to the survey, the average lowest available fare for a direct flight to Cairo in July stands at around Dh2,400, compared with Dh1,777 in June.
Flights to Amman average Dh2,500 versus Dh2,000 currently, while tickets to Damascus are priced at approximately Dh2,600 compared with Dh2,080 this month. Beirut fares are also averaging Dh2,600 in July, up from around Dh2,000 in June.
The figures reflect the lowest available booking classes at the time of the survey and exclude optional services and ancillary fees. Travel experts note that prices remain highly dynamic and are likely to rise further as departure dates approach and seat availability tightens.
Hessa Al Harthi, Head of Corporate and Leisure Travel at Dubai International Travel Company, said current fares reflect a temporary period before the onset of peak summer demand.
"July and August traditionally witness significantly higher travel volumes due to school holidays and summer vacations," she said. "What we are seeing in June is a return to normal market conditions after the exceptional demand associated with Eid holidays and seasonal travel peaks."
Al Harthi noted that airlines have released more seats in lower fare categories during June, resulting in more competitive prices for travellers booking this month.
She cautioned, however, that the current decline should not be interpreted as a long-term trend.
"The lower fares available today represent a short window before the summer peak begins in earnest," she said. "Many flights scheduled for July and August are already recording strong booking levels and high occupancy rates."
As aircraft fill up, the number of seats available in economy fare classes shrinks, prompting airlines' revenue management systems to increase prices.
Al Harthi added that many travellers focus solely on headline ticket prices without considering restrictions attached to cheaper fares, including limitations on changes, cancellations and refunds.
"Basic economy fares may suit travellers with fixed plans, but they can become costly if travel arrangements change later," she said.
Flexible tickets, while more expensive at the time of purchase, offer greater protection during busy travel periods by allowing date changes, itinerary adjustments and, in some cases, partial refunds, she added.
Al Harthi advised travellers planning summer trips to examine ticket conditions carefully rather than comparing prices alone. She also recommended maintaining flexibility with travel dates and flight timings to secure better deals.
"Early booking remains the most effective strategy for obtaining lower fares and a wider choice of flights, particularly for families and larger groups," she said.