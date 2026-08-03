GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Back-to-school rush sends UAE - India airfares soaring: How travellers are cutting costs

Travellers opt for flexi dates, indirect flights as fares stay high before schools reopen

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers disembark at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 as UAE families return from their summer holidays. Travel agents say strong back-to-school demand, higher fuel costs and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty are keeping airfares from India to the UAE elevated.
Passengers disembark at Dubai International Airport Terminal 1 as UAE families return from their summer holidays. Travel agents say strong back-to-school demand, higher fuel costs and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty are keeping airfares from India to the UAE elevated.
GN Archives

Instead of flying on the most popular dates, many are returning earlier or later, choosing connecting flights, flying into different Gulf airports or even buying one-way tickets in the hope that fares would fall closer to departure.

Travel agents say demand remains concentrated on essential travel, while geopolitical uncertainty, rising fuel prices and reduced airline capacity continue to keep fares elevated.

For example, one-way Economy fares in the last weeks of August, which is when UAE schools reopen after the summer, are in the Dh1,200 (from Mumbai) to Dh3,705 (Kochi) ranges. In comparison, off-peak fares are sometimes available for anything between Dh350 to Dh650.

School starts on August 31 for most public and private schools.

Here is a breakdown of airfares between popular cities from India to major airports in the UAE.

DestinationEconomy return airfare in the week from Aug 24-30Off peak fares
New Delhi to Dubai1040540
Mumbai to Dubai1200555
Bangalore to Dubai1120613
Kochi to Dubai 1952547
Kozhikode to Dubai1970519
Kolkata to Dubai1147689
New Delhi to Abu Dhabi 1213606
Mumbai to Abu Dhabi1084613
Bangalore to Abu Dhabi 1343571
Kochi to Abu Dhabi 1693482
Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi1650504
Kolkata to Abu Dhabi1300696
Mumbai to Sharjah1086610
New Delhi to Sharjah 1045678
Bangalore to Sharjah 1484734
Kochi to Sharjah1884533
Kozhikode to Sharjah 2316579
Mumbai to RAK1019602

"Fare reduction is not going to happen any time soon," said TP Sudheesh of Deira Tours and Travels.

He said passengers remain cautious about travelling through the Middle East, while many international airlines continue to adjust operations, putting additional pressure on available seats.

According to Sudheesh, higher oil prices and rising airline operating costs mean carriers have little incentive to reduce fares, particularly with strong return demand expected before schools reopen in late August.

"Many families, especially the low/middle income groups, are adjusting their return dates to coincide with lower-demand periods," he said.

"Returning a few days earlier or later helps them to get a cheaper rate than returning during the peak period. Searching for an indirect carrier or travelling back through a different airport in the Gulf also helps to get a comparatively better rate."

One-way tickets become a trend

Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, said many travellers delayed booking their return flights, hoping fares would soften as the summer progressed.

"Many wait for the last minute for the rates to go down," he said, adding that fares briefly eased before climbing again.

He said one noticeable trend this year was families purchasing one-way tickets instead of traditional return fares.

"Normally, people take return tickets. This time, one-way tickets were commonplace. People bought one-way in the expectation that fares would come down at the last moment and the geopolitical situation would improve."

Ahmed added that fewer people travelled during the summer compared with last year, while some families opted to fly to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka for a holiday and then continued their onward journey to India. But these kind of travellers are also far and few in between.

Leisure travel takes a back seat

For many travel agencies, leisure bookings have slowed sharply as families prioritise essential trips.

Ipshita Sharma of SCN Travel & More said enquiries for holidays have reduced considerably.

"Bare essential travel is happening. I have no enquiries for fun travel. Everybody is just going home and coming back. Leisure travel is almost nil."

She said travellers are being hit by a combination of high fares and uncertainty.

"Just as things were settling down, the fresh noises have started. And the rumour mills are churning, which doesn't help."

Sharma added that in some cases, flights now cost more than the holiday itself.

"The entire land package with five-star stay and private transfers is less expensive than four flight tickets. A five-star land package for four people is less expensive than four Etihad flights to get to Bali."

Why fares remain high

Travel experts say the back-to-school rush is coinciding with higher airline costs globally.

Jet fuel prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, with the International Air Transport Association's Jet Fuel Monitor showing the global average jet fuel price climbed to $158.77 per barrel for the week ending July 31. While it fell 0.8 per cent compared to the previous week, it has risen 76.4 per cent compared to last year.

Several airlines worldwide have also warned of mounting fuel costs, while aviation analysts say carriers continue to face higher labour, maintenance and operating expenses.

Adding to the pressure, airlines are increasingly using artificial intelligence to adjust ticket prices in real time based on demand, booking patterns, seat availability and competitor fares.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the technology is helping airlines capture more revenue on busy routes while reducing the number of discounted seats available, although quieter flights could still see lower fares as carriers seek to fill empty seats.

Travellers becoming more flexible

Alena Iakina, founder of visarun.ai, said residents are still travelling but are changing how they book.

"People are still travelling, but they're changing how they book. They're more flexible with dates and open to less common routes."

She said almost 90 per cent of the company's bookings this month have been for Saudi Arabia, alongside a smaller number of trips to Australia, the UK and the US.

"We haven't seen a single Schengen booking in a few weeks. That really surprised us."

According to Iakina, travellers are avoiding some destinations because of ongoing uncertainty.

"We believe so, although it's also connected to higher costs. People are avoiding some routes and choosing destinations that feel safer at the moment." She expects fares to remain high during the first half of August before easing once the busiest travel period passes.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
India UAE travelAviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Trump halts planned Iran strikes amid Gulf tensions and flight alerts

Trump pauses Iran strikes: UAE residents’ update today

4m read
UAE issues key travel advice for Golden Visa holders

UAE issues key travel advice for Golden Visa holders

2m read
Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

Your step-by-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 for India

3m read
Passengers wait outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India.

Are UAE-India flight fares dropping this summer?

5m read