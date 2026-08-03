Dubai: With schools in the UAE set to reopen later this month, families returning from summer holidays are facing some of the highest airfares of the season on routes from India , prompting many travellers to rethink how they book their journeys home.

For example, one-way Economy fares in the last weeks of August, which is when UAE schools reopen after the summer, are in the Dh1,200 (from Mumbai) to Dh3,705 (Kochi) ranges. In comparison, off-peak fares are sometimes available for anything between Dh350 to Dh650.

Instead of flying on the most popular dates, many are returning earlier or later , choosing connecting flights, flying into different Gulf airports or even buying one-way tickets in the hope that fares would fall closer to departure.

"Returning a few days earlier or later helps them to get a cheaper rate than returning during the peak period. Searching for an indirect carrier or travelling back through a different airport in the Gulf also helps to get a comparatively better rate."

Ahmed added that fewer people travelled during the summer compared with last year, while some families opted to fly to neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka for a holiday and then continued their onward journey to India. But these kind of travellers are also far and few in between.

"Normally, people take return tickets. This time, one-way tickets were commonplace. People bought one-way in the expectation that fares would come down at the last moment and the geopolitical situation would improve."

"The entire land package with five-star stay and private transfers is less expensive than four flight tickets. A five-star land package for four people is less expensive than four Etihad flights to get to Bali."

According to a recent Bloomberg report, the technology is helping airlines capture more revenue on busy routes while reducing the number of discounted seats available, although quieter flights could still see lower fares as carriers seek to fill empty seats.

Jet fuel prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, with the International Air Transport Association's Jet Fuel Monitor showing the global average jet fuel price climbed to $158.77 per barrel for the week ending July 31. While it fell 0.8 per cent compared to the previous week, it has risen 76.4 per cent compared to last year.

"We believe so, although it's also connected to higher costs. People are avoiding some routes and choosing destinations that feel safer at the moment." She expects fares to remain high during the first half of August before easing once the busiest travel period passes.

She said almost 90 per cent of the company's bookings this month have been for Saudi Arabia, alongside a smaller number of trips to Australia, the UK and the US.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.