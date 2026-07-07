India now requires every passenger to complete Air Suvidha 2.0 before arrival
Dubai: Flying to India from the UAE now comes with an extra step before you board. India has relaunched its Air Suvidha portal as Air Suvidha 2.0, a mandatory online health declaration required of every international passenger arriving in the country, regardless of nationality or which city you are flying from.
It applies to everyone arriving in India, even Indian citizens and travellers with no history anywhere near the affected countries.
Here is how to complete it, step by step.
Keep your passport and flight or ticket details close by before you start. You will need your passport number, flight number and travel dates on hand.
Head to airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in, or scan the QR code below or provided by your airline or at check-in, to reach the form directly.
Fill in your personal and flight information, then verify your mobile number using the OTP sent to you.
You will be asked to declare your travel history over the past 21 days, including whether you have visited the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan, along with any Ebola exposure or symptoms. If none of this applies to you, simply select "none of the above" and move on. This step is required of every traveller, not only those who have visited the affected countries.
Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation number and an acknowledgement, usually by email. Screenshot or download it. This is what you will need to show at the immigration counter when you land in India, so there is no paperwork left to fill out on arrival.
The whole process takes only a few minutes, and it is best done as early as possible, ideally before boarding or during web check-in, rather than leaving it until the last 24 hours. Air Suvidha 2.0 is separate from the e-Arrival Card that foreign travellers already have to file before entering India, so this is an additional step, not a replacement for one you may already know.
The requirement follows the World Health Organization's declaration, on May 17, 2026, of the Ebola, Bundibugyo virus, outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Air Suvidha 2.0 was launched on June 25 by India's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited, developed together with the Directorate General of Health Services.
If you develop symptoms that could be linked to Ebola within 21 days of arriving in India, seek medical care quickly and let health authorities know about your recent travel. For more information, India's health authorities can be reached on the national helpline 1075, or by email at idsp-alert@nic.in.