Arrive early: Allow extra time for check-in, security screening and boarding.

Complete Air Suvidha 2.0: Submit the mandatory online health declaration before travelling to India.

Keep confirmation ready: Have your declaration details, passport, ID and boarding pass accessible.

Check your flight: Confirm your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport.

Allow extra time for traffic: Road restrictions and heavier traffic could affect journeys to some airports.

Follow baggage rules: Make sure your cabin and checked baggage comply with airline requirements.

Cooperate with security staff: Additional screening of passengers and baggage is expected at several airports.

Avoid last-minute travel: Build a buffer into your journey, particularly during peak periods.