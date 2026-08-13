UAE residents advised to plan for queues and traffic on India Independence Day trips
UAE residents travelling to India around Independence Day on August 15 should plan ahead, with airports across the country stepping up security and warning passengers to expect longer processing times.
India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with enhanced security measures in place at airports and major transport hubs.
Arrive early: Allow extra time for check-in, security screening and boarding.
Complete Air Suvidha 2.0: Submit the mandatory online health declaration before travelling to India.
Keep confirmation ready: Have your declaration details, passport, ID and boarding pass accessible.
Expect longer queues: Additional security checks could increase processing times.
Check your flight: Confirm your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport.
Allow extra time for traffic: Road restrictions and heavier traffic could affect journeys to some airports.
Follow baggage rules: Make sure your cabin and checked baggage comply with airline requirements.
Cooperate with security staff: Additional screening of passengers and baggage is expected at several airports.
Avoid last-minute travel: Build a buffer into your journey, particularly during peak periods.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Passengers flying to Delhi should expect tighter security ahead of August 15. Delhi Airport has advised travellers to arrive early as screening could take longer than usual.
Restrictions on heavy vehicles and interstate buses entering Delhi from Gurugram and Faridabad are also in place around the August 13 full-dress rehearsal and August 15 celebrations.
Travellers arriving in the capital should factor in additional security checks and allow extra time for onward journeys.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has advised passengers to plan ahead amid heightened security measures running from August 10 to 20.
Travellers have been urged to arrive early as mandatory security checks may take longer than usual.
Kempegowda International Airport has warned of increased passenger volumes and enhanced security measures around the Independence Day weekend.
Passengers should allow sufficient time for security checks and airport processing.
Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has strengthened security measures, with enhanced surveillance and stricter screening of passengers, baggage and cargo continuing until August 20.
Additional checks will be carried out before boarding. Visitors will also not be permitted to enter the domestic and international terminals during this period.
Passengers have been advised to arrive earlier than usual.
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has warned passengers of additional mandatory security checks.
Travellers should arrive early, keep their documents ready and allow extra time for security procedures.
Airlines operating between the UAE and India have also advised passengers to reach airports well ahead of departure.
Air India: Passengers travelling between August 10 and 20 have been advised to arrive well in advance because of enhanced security measures.
IndiGo: Travellers have been warned that processing could take longer at various checkpoints and should allow extra time for traffic, parking, check-in and security.
SpiceJet: Passengers travelling between August 11 and 20 have been advised to arrive well ahead of their scheduled departure.
Flying to India from the UAE now comes with an additional requirement before you board. India has relaunched its Air Suvidha portal as Air Suvidha 2.0, requiring international passengers to complete a mandatory online health declaration before arriving in the country.
The requirement applies to every international passenger arriving in India, regardless of nationality or the city they are travelling from.
This means Indian citizens are also required to complete the declaration, including travellers with no travel history linked to affected countries.
Passengers should complete the online declaration before heading to the airport and keep confirmation details readily accessible during their journey.
Read Gulf News’ 5-step guide to Air Suvidha 2.0 and find out how UAE travellers can complete the mandatory declaration before flying to India.
For UAE residents travelling to India around August 15, arriving early and completing all pre-travel requirements are key.
Before leaving for the airport, check your flight status, complete the Air Suvidha 2.0 declaration and review your airline's latest instructions.
With enhanced security measures continuing at several Indian airports until August 20, passengers should avoid last-minute departures and factor possible delays into their travel plans