UAE flights mostly on track, but Bahrain and Kuwait routes face disruptions
UAE travellers flying today are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as airlines continue to adjust some regional services while overall operations remain largely stable.
Etihad Airways, Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai continue to operate services across the region, although some flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or remain subject to change.
The updates come as UAE airports enter one of the busiest periods of the summer travel season, with passenger traffic rising as families and holidaymakers head overseas. Airlines and airport authorities are urging passengers to plan ahead and allow extra time for check-in and security procedures.
Flights between the UAE and India remain a key focus for travellers during the summer peak. Passengers heading to India should also factor in tighter airport security ahead of the country’s Independence Day on August 15.
Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised passengers to arrive early, warning that additional security checks could increase processing times.
Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have likewise asked passengers travelling during the Independence Day period to allow extra time for security screening, check-in and other airport formalities.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Beyond today’s flight changes, ongoing geopolitical tensions across the Gulf continue to affect regional travel, shipping and energy supplies. Key developments include the Strait of Hormuz, oil markets, regional talks and security concerns.
Strait of Hormuz: Traffic remains extremely low despite claims by Trump that the US has “total control”. The IEA says reopening the waterway is increasingly urgent as oil stocks fall rapidly.
Latest talks: Iran is demanding compensation over alleged pollution in the Arabian Gulf and surrounding waters.
Trump’s stance: Trump insists the Strait is open and under US control, while Tehran says it will remain closed until its demands are met.
Oil prices: The disruption is raising concerns over global energy supplies, with US officials warning of higher oil and gas prices.
Regional tensions: Israel has resumed strikes in Gaza and operations in southern Lebanon despite existing ceasefires.
Oman oil spill: A spill from a Russian crude tanker has affected up to 40km of coastline near Ras Madrakah, with Masirah Island also at risk.
Etihad Airways said its flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport and Bahrain International Airport have been cancelled due to operational reasons.
Affected passengers have been advised to check that their contact details are up to date and to monitor updates from the airline.
Etihad's Abu Dhabi–Kuwait services for today, August 13, remain scheduled:
EY653: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — scheduled
EY654: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — scheduled
Emirates' latest information shows flight status for several Dubai services was unavailable at the time of checking:
Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI): status unavailable
Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH): status unavailable
Dubai (DXB) to Algiers (ALG): cancelled
Emirates said flight status information for the affected routes will be available 24 hours before departure.
Emirates also said Dubai-bound passengers can now change their travel dates without a fee an unlimited number of times under measures introduced on August 10, although fare and tax differences may apply.
flydubai said flights to Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are operating as scheduled.
The airline has nonetheless advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, complete online check-in where available, and allow additional time to reach Dubai International Airport during the busy summer period.
Passengers departing from Dubai on flydubai are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has reported changes to a number of services between the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain:
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020: Cancelled
3L022: Not yet departed
Abu Dhabi–Bahrain
3L015: Not yet departed
3L017: Not yet departed
Bahrain–Abu Dhabi
3L016: Not yet departed
3L018: Not yet departed
Air Arabia services from Sharjah have also been affected:
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068: Cancelled
G9124: Cancelled
G9121: Not yet departed
Kuwait–Sharjah
G9069: Cancelled
G9125: Cancelled
G9122: Not yet departed
Sharjah–Bahrain
G9107: Cancelled
G9101, G9103, G9105: Not yet departed
Bahrain–Sharjah
G9108: Cancelled
G9102, G9104, G9106: Not yet departed
Sharjah to Abha
G9195: Not yet departed
Abha to Sharjah
G9196: Not yet departed
Several international airlines have suspended or modified selected UAE and regional routes.
Latest updates include:
British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman until October 25, and has reduced frequencies to Doha and Riyadh.
Philippine Airlines' Dubai services remain suspended until October 2.
Air France has suspended Riyadh flights until August 14, and Dubai and Beirut services until August 18.
Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, though services to Iran remain suspended.
Air Canada has extended its Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions, with Dubai services not expected to resume until mid-January 2027.
Singapore Airlines has pushed back the resumption of its Dubai flights to October 24.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has extended its conflict-zone advisory covering Gulf airspace until August 31, citing risks linked to missile and drone activity.
Check flight status before leaving home.
Follow the latest updates via the airline's website or app.
Arrive at least three hours before departure — earlier where the airline advises.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep passports, IDs and boarding passes readily accessible.
Use online check-in where available.
Ensure contact details are up to date for airline alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute schedule changes or cancellations.
Most UAE flights continue to operate normally, but cancellations and schedule changes remain concentrated on select Bahrain and Kuwait routes, with wider regional services still affected by the broader security situation.
For UAE travellers heading to India, the added factor today is heightened airport security ahead of Independence Day on August 15. Passengers should allow extra time at Indian airports and check with their airline before setting out.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.