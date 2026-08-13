Strait of Hormuz: Traffic remains extremely low despite claims by Trump that the US has “total control”. The IEA says reopening the waterway is increasingly urgent as oil stocks fall rapidly.

Latest talks: Iran is demanding compensation over alleged pollution in the Arabian Gulf and surrounding waters.

Trump’s stance: Trump insists the Strait is open and under US control, while Tehran says it will remain closed until its demands are met.

Oil prices: The disruption is raising concerns over global energy supplies, with US officials warning of higher oil and gas prices.

Regional tensions: Israel has resumed strikes in Gaza and operations in southern Lebanon despite existing ceasefires.