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UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia cancellations and updates

Passengers urged to verify UAE flight status and allow more time at airports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
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Travellers flying out of the UAE today should check their flight status before heading to the airport. Most services are operating on schedule, but disruptions continue on select routes to Bahrain and Kuwait amid ongoing regional security developments.

Add to that the usual summer crowds at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports, and extra time at check-in, security and immigration is well worth building in.

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Regional security still shaping flight paths

Airlines are keeping a close eye on regional conditions as they plan routes and operations.

Iran and Oman appear close to an arrangement that would keep commercial shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the two sides as nearing a deal, though Tehran has been clear that any navigation agreement wouldn’t amount to a full reopening of the waterway.

Oman, for its part, has cautioned that further attacks on commercial vessels could derail the talks altogether.

That warning comes after the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council pinned a missile strike on an ADNOC tanker in the Strait — which happened Saturday — on Iran.

Airlines are factoring all of this into their operational planning.

Before you head to the airport

With summer travel still in full swing, a little preparation goes a long way:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Check your flight status before leaving home

  •   Build in extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration

  • Use online check-in and your airline’s app where possible

  • Keep your contact details current so you receive real-time updates

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is reinforcing the same message, urging passengers to pad their travel time given the summer surge.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

UAE flight status

UAE airlines continue to operate most services, although selected regional routes remain subject to cancellations, delays or schedule changes.

Etihad Airways

Etihad’s network is largely running as normal, though some regional flights remain subject to change.

Flight information on Saturday showed Abu Dhabi flights to Bahrain and Kuwait arriving as scheduled.

For August 9:

  • Abu Dhabi–Kuwait (EY653): Scheduled

  • Kuwait–Abu Dhabi (EY654): Scheduled

  • Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: No flight listed for today

Passengers should check Etihad’s latest flight-status information before travelling, as schedules can change. 

Emirates

Emirates continues to run its broader network, with some Gulf routes still affected. Status for Dubai–Bahrain and Dubai–Kuwait flights was unavailable at time of writing — use the Emirates flight tracker for the latest.

Current flight-status information includes:

  • Dubai to Bahrain: Status information unavailable.

  • Dubai to Kuwait: Status information unavailable.

China-bound services: Some Emirates flights to China are experiencing delays.

  • EK302: Departs Dubai at 10.50pm on August 9, arriving in Shanghai on August 10.

  • EK304: Operates as EK8304 on August 10.

  • EK303 and EK305: Both Shanghai-Dubai services move to August 10.

  • Hangzhou flights: EK310 and EK311 have also been rescheduled due to adverse weather.

flydubai

No major disruptions reported. flydubai is advising the standard precautions: check your status, complete online check-in, and allow extra time for peak summer traffic.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is seeing the most disruption of the UAE carriers, with cancellations and delays across several routes from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

  • Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020 cancelled; 3L022 not yet departed

  • Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: 3L021 cancelled; 3L023 not yet departed

  • Abu Dhabi–Bahrain: 3L015, 3L017 not yet departed

  • Bahrain–Abu Dhabi: 3L016, 3L018 not yet departed

  • Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068, G9124 cancelled; G9121 not yet departed

  • Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069, G9125 cancelled; G9122 not yet departed

  • Sharjah–Bahrain: G9107 cancelled; G9101, G9103, G9105 not yet departed

  • Bahrain–Sharjah: G9108 cancelled; G9102, G9104, G9106 not yet departed

  • Sharjah–Abha: G9195 not yet departed

Given the volume of changes, checking Air Arabia’s live status page before heading out is strongly advised.

Elsewhere in the Region: A Mixed Picture

Some carriers are cautiously restoring service:

  • Qatar Airways resumed flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil on August 8

  • Jazeera Airways restarted Kuwait service, advising the same three-hour arrival buffer

  • Oman Air continues to face technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions, with delays and cancellations still possible

Others remain grounded on regional routes:

  • British Airways: Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv suspended until October 31

  • Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, ITA Airways: Dubai suspended until October 24

  • Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai suspended until September 13

  • Aegean Airlines and Air Astana: Dubai suspended until August 31

  • KLM: Dubai suspended until August 23

  • Philippine Airlines: Dubai suspended until October 2

  • Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi resumed; Iran routes remain suspended

  • Air Canada: Dubai and Tel Aviv suspensions extended, with Dubai service now not expected back until mid-January 2027

Passengers affected should contact their airline directly to sort out rebooking, cancellations or travel credits.

What UAE travellers should do today

Flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah? Check your flight status before leaving, keep an eye on your airline’s app for last-minute changes, make sure your contact details are up to date, and build in extra time all around.

Schedules can shift with little warning — your airline’s own updates are the most reliable source right up until departure.

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiUAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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