Bahrain, Kuwait, some regional routes remain affected. Most flights operating normally
Dubai: Travelling from the UAE this month remains largely smooth, but passengers should continue to expect disruptions on selected routes across the Gulf as airlines respond to the evolving security situation in the Middle East.
While the vast majority of flights are operating normally, services to destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha continue to face cancellations, delays and temporary suspensions.
Airlines are also urging passengers to arrive early at airports and check the latest flight status before travelling.
The security situation in the Middle East remains fluid, with diplomacy and military tensions unfolding at the same time.
Oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel on Thursday as markets weighed hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran against continuing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has said a joint statement with Oman on commercial shipping through the strategic waterway is in its final stages.
However, security risks remain. US Central Command says its forces have redirected dozens of commercial vessels operating through Hormuz, while attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and renewed military activity elsewhere in the region continue to keep airlines and governments on alert.
Several UAE carriers continue to adjust schedules on selected Gulf routes.
Cancelled / unavailable
EK853: Dubai – Kuwait
EK855: Dubai – Kuwait
EK857: Dubai – Kuwait
EK859: Dubai – Kuwait
Dubai – Bahrain services unavailable
Cancelled
Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Bahrain (BAH)
EY653: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait
EY654: Kuwait – Abu Dhabi
Kuwait services remain cancelled indefinitely, with no restart date announced.
Cancelled
G9068: Sharjah – Kuwait
G9124: Sharjah – Kuwait
G9107: Sharjah – Bahrain
G9081: Sharjah – Doha
G9138: Sharjah – Doha
3L020: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait
Delayed
FZ023: Dubai – Bahrain
Cancelled
KQ311: Kenya Airways – Dubai to Nairobi
F3506: flyadeal – Dubai to Riyadh
SV597: Saudia – Dubai to Riyadh
Qatar Airways: Passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait suspended until and including August 7
International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves. The US has issued a worldwide security advisory, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions across the Middle East.
Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31, while the UK's Foreign Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling.
Airlines are also following operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions.
Several international carriers have also extended flight suspensions to destinations across the Gulf as they continue to assess the security situation and airspace restrictions.
Here are the most recent updates:
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.
Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.
British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.
Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.
Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.
Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.
ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.
KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.
The disruptions are being driven by a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing security situation across parts of the Middle East. Airlines continue to review flight paths and schedules as conditions evolve, while some carriers have temporarily suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.
Passengers travelling from UAE airports should:
Arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.
Check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline mobile apps wherever possible.
Keep contact details updated so airlines can send real-time notifications about delays, cancellations or rebookings.