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Flying today from the UAE? Check these Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia and flydubai cancellations first

Bahrain, Kuwait, some regional routes remain affected. Most flights operating normally

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia issue alerts on Kuwait and Bahrain services
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While the vast majority of flights are operating normally, services to destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha continue to face cancellations, delays and temporary suspensions.

Airlines are also urging passengers to arrive early at airports and check the latest flight status before travelling.

US-Iran war status

The security situation in the Middle East remains fluid, with diplomacy and military tensions unfolding at the same time.

Oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel on Thursday as markets weighed hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran against continuing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has said a joint statement with Oman on commercial shipping through the strategic waterway is in its final stages.

However, security risks remain. US Central Command says its forces have redirected dozens of commercial vessels operating through Hormuz, while attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and renewed military activity elsewhere in the region continue to keep airlines and governments on alert.

What UAE and regional airlines are doing

Several UAE carriers continue to adjust schedules on selected Gulf routes.

Emirates

  • Cancelled / unavailable

    • EK853: Dubai – Kuwait

    • EK855: Dubai – Kuwait

    • EK857: Dubai – Kuwait

    • EK859: Dubai – Kuwait

    • Dubai – Bahrain services unavailable

Etihad Airways

  • Cancelled

    • Abu Dhabi (AUH) – Bahrain (BAH)

    • EY653: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

    • EY654: Kuwait – Abu Dhabi

  • Kuwait services remain cancelled indefinitely, with no restart date announced.

    • Air Arabia

    • Cancelled

      • G9068: Sharjah – Kuwait

      • G9124: Sharjah – Kuwait

      • G9107: Sharjah – Bahrain

      • G9081: Sharjah – Doha

      • G9138: Sharjah – Doha

      • 3L020: Abu Dhabi – Kuwait

    flydubai

    • Delayed

      • FZ023: Dubai – Bahrain

    Other airlines from Dubai

    • Cancelled

      • KQ311: Kenya Airways – Dubai to Nairobi

      • F3506: flyadeal – Dubai to Riyadh

      • SV597: Saudia – Dubai to Riyadh

    Regional airline suspensions

    • Qatar Airways: Passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait suspended until and including August 7

    International travel advisories

    International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves. The US has issued a worldwide security advisory, warning of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions across the Middle East.

    Meanwhile, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31, while the UK's Foreign Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling.

    Airlines are also following operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions.

    What international airlines are doing

    Several international carriers have also extended flight suspensions to destinations across the Gulf as they continue to assess the security situation and airspace restrictions.

    Here are the most recent updates:

    • Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.

    • Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.

    • British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.

    • Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.

    • Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.

    • Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

    • Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.

    • ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

    • Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.

    • KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.

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    What is causing the delays?

    The disruptions are being driven by a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing security situation across parts of the Middle East. Airlines continue to review flight paths and schedules as conditions evolve, while some carriers have temporarily suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.

    What travellers should keep in mind

    Passengers travelling from UAE airports should:

    • Arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

    • Check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

    • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

    • Use online check-in and airline mobile apps wherever possible.

    • Keep contact details updated so airlines can send real-time notifications about delays, cancellations or rebookings.

    Dhanusha Gokulan
    Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
    Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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    Etihad AirwaysFlyDubaiEmirates airlineAviationAir Arabia

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