However, security risks remain. US Central Command says its forces have redirected dozens of commercial vessels operating through Hormuz, while attacks on shipping in the Gulf of Aden and renewed military activity elsewhere in the region continue to keep airlines and governments on alert.

Oil prices hovered near $80 a barrel on Thursday as markets weighed hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran against continuing uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has said a joint statement with Oman on commercial shipping through the strategic waterway is in its final stages.

Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.

The disruptions are being driven by a combination of operational adjustments, temporary airspace restrictions and the continuing security situation across parts of the Middle East. Airlines continue to review flight paths and schedules as conditions evolve, while some carriers have temporarily suspended services to affected destinations as a precaution.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.