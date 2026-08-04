Several Gulf routes remain suspended as airlines monitor regional security and airspace
Dubai: Air travel across the UAE remains largely operational despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but passengers should continue to expect cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes on some regional routes.
The security situation in the Gulf remained tense overnight after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
Authorities are investigating the incident, which UKMTO classified as an attack, while advising ships to transit the area with caution.
The development comes as diplomatic efforts continue over the US-Iran standoff, with President Donald Trump claiming progress in talks, although Tehran has denied holding direct negotiations with Washington.
Cancelled flights
EK823 – Dubai to Dammam
EK835 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK837 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK839 – Dubai to Bahrain
EK853 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK855 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK857 – Dubai to Kuwait
EK859 – Dubai to Kuwait
Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.
Cancelled flights
EY653 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
EY654 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain remain cancelled due to operational reasons.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait remain suspended indefinitely. The airline has not announced when services will resume.
flydubai has cancelled its Dubai-Bahrain service FZ027.
Air Arabia continues to suspend several services from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Abha and Kuwait from Abu Dhabi.
Cancelled flights
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
G9195 – Sharjah to Abha
G9081 – Sharjah to Doha
G9081 – Sharjah to Doha
G9138 – Sharjah to Doha
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until and including August 7.
Oman Air says technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect operations, resulting in delays and cancellations across parts of its network. The airline is contacting affected passengers directly and may rebook some travellers on other carriers where possible.
Jazeera Airways has asked passengers to arrive at the airport no more than three hours before their revised departure times.
International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves.
The US Department of State has also issued a worldwide security advisory, urging Americans to exercise increased caution because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.
It warned that travellers in the region should be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions, while those planning to travel to or through the Middle East should closely monitor airline and airport updates.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) until August 31, advising EU airlines not to operate in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as parts of the Gulf of Oman.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling to the Middle East.
Airlines are also continuing to follow operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions and evolving security assessments.
Several international carriers continue to adjust schedules across the Middle East. Here are the most recent updates:
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.
Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.
British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.
Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.
Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.
Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.
ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.
Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.
KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.
Although commercial aviation across the Gulf remains operational, airlines continue to face a challenging operating environment.
Security concerns, changing airspace restrictions, longer flight routings, operational constraints and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have prompted many carriers to maintain a cautious approach to scheduling.
Several airlines say flight resumptions will depend on continuous security assessments and regulatory guidance.
UAE airports are advising passengers to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure.
Check flight status before leaving home.
Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Use online check-in and airline mobile apps where available.
Keep contact details updated to receive real-time flight notifications.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also reminded passengers to allow extra time for their journeys as summer travel demand remains high.