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Flying from the UAE today? Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai cancellations, latest travel advisories

Several Gulf routes remain suspended as airlines monitor regional security and airspace

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB). While flights from the UAE remain largely operational, several airlines continue to suspend or reroute services to parts of the Gulf as they monitor the evolving security situation and airspace restrictions across the Middle East.
Passengers at Dubai International Airport (DXB). While flights from the UAE remain largely operational, several airlines continue to suspend or reroute services to parts of the Gulf as they monitor the evolving security situation and airspace restrictions across the Middle East.
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: Air travel across the UAE remains largely operational despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but passengers should continue to expect cancellations, delays and last-minute schedule changes on some regional routes.

US-Iran tensions: What is the latest?

The security situation in the Gulf remained tense overnight after the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which UKMTO classified as an attack, while advising ships to transit the area with caution.

The development comes as diplomatic efforts continue over the US-Iran standoff, with President Donald Trump claiming progress in talks, although Tehran has denied holding direct negotiations with Washington.

What UAE, regional airlines are doing

Emirates

Cancelled flights

  • EK823 – Dubai to Dammam

  • EK835 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK837 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK839 – Dubai to Bahrain

  • EK853 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK855 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK857 – Dubai to Kuwait

  • EK859 – Dubai to Kuwait

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through Emirates' official channels before travelling.

Etihad Airways

Cancelled flights

  • EY653 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • EY654 – Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

  • Flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain remain cancelled due to operational reasons.

Flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait remain suspended indefinitely. The airline has not announced when services will resume.

flydubai

flydubai has cancelled its Dubai-Bahrain service FZ027.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia continues to suspend several services from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Abha and Kuwait from Abu Dhabi.

Cancelled flights

  • G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9195 – Sharjah to Abha

  • G9081 – Sharjah to Doha

  • G9081 – Sharjah to Doha

  • G9138 – Sharjah to Doha

  • 3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

Regional airlines

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended passenger flights to Bahrain, Erbil and Kuwait until and including August 7.

Oman Air says technical issues and temporary airspace restrictions continue to affect operations, resulting in delays and cancellations across parts of its network. The airline is contacting affected passengers directly and may rebook some travellers on other carriers where possible.

Jazeera Airways has asked passengers to arrive at the airport no more than three hours before their revised departure times.

International travel advisories

International authorities continue to urge caution as the regional security situation evolves.

The US Department of State has also issued a worldwide security advisory, urging Americans to exercise increased caution because of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

It warned that travellers in the region should be prepared for flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions, while those planning to travel to or through the Middle East should closely monitor airline and airport updates.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) until August 31, advising EU airlines not to operate in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as parts of the Gulf of Oman.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office continues to advise travellers to monitor official updates before travelling to the Middle East.

Airlines are also continuing to follow operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions and evolving security assessments.

What international airlines are doing

Several international carriers continue to adjust schedules across the Middle East. Here are the most recent updates:

  • Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until August 18, while services to and from Riyadh are suspended until August 14. The airline says operations will resume only after further security assessments and is offering affected passengers free rebooking or refunds.

  • Lufthansa Group – Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Dammam remain suspended until October 24. Services to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv are also affected.

  • British Airways – Customers travelling to several Middle East destinations can change their travel dates or claim a refund under the airline's flexible booking policy. The waiver currently applies to eligible bookings through October 31.

  • Singapore Airlines – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice because of the evolving regional security situation.

  • Air Canada – Services to Dubai remain suspended as the airline continues to monitor developments in the region.

  • Cathay Pacific – Flights between Hong Kong and Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

  • Finnair – The airline continues to suspend services to Dubai while reviewing regional security conditions.

  • ITA Airways – Flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice.

  • Turkish Airlines – Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have resumed, although services to Iran remain suspended.

  • KLM – Continues to monitor the regional security situation and adjust operations as necessary, contacting affected passengers directly if their flights are impacted.

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What is causing the disruptions?

Although commercial aviation across the Gulf remains operational, airlines continue to face a challenging operating environment.

Security concerns, changing airspace restrictions, longer flight routings, operational constraints and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have prompted many carriers to maintain a cautious approach to scheduling.

Several airlines say flight resumptions will depend on continuous security assessments and regulatory guidance.

What travellers should keep in mind

UAE airports are advising passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure.

  • Check flight status before leaving home.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, check-in, security and immigration.

  • Use online check-in and airline mobile apps where available.

  • Keep contact details updated to receive real-time flight notifications.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has also reminded passengers to allow extra time for their journeys as summer travel demand remains high.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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