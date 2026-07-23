Golden Visa holders can obtain a one-way return document if passports are lost
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has urged Golden Visa holders travelling abroad this summer to familiarise themselves with the consular services available to them, including a Return Document that enables residents to travel back to the UAE if their passport is lost or damaged overseas.
The ministry said the emergency travel document is valid for a single journey and can be used within seven days of issuance.
Golden Visa holders also have access to a dedicated 24-hour emergency hotline for assistance and consular inquiries while abroad, providing round-the-clock support during travel.
As part of its seasonal travel awareness campaign, MoFA also issued a set of practical guidelines to help travellers avoid disruptions.
The ministry advised residents to confirm outbound and return flight bookings, ensure passports remain valid for at least six months, verify visa requirements for all accompanying travellers and obtain comprehensive international health insurance covering the full duration of their trip.
Travellers were also encouraged to keep electronic copies of their identity documents while storing the originals securely, save the contact details of the nearest UAE embassy or consulate, and book accommodation and transport only through authorised providers.
The guidance further recommends checking destination-specific health requirements and mandatory vaccinations, familiarising themselves with local laws and customs, notifying banks before travelling to prevent payment cards from being blocked overseas, complying with local traffic regulations and arriving at airports early to complete travel procedures.