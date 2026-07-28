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UAE residents gain visa-free access to Montenegro under new rules

Foreign residents with three years' UAE residency can stay for up to 10 days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE residents gain visa-free access to Montenegro under new rules
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Dubai: Montenegro will allow eligible foreign nationals residing in the UAE to enter the country without a visa during the 2026 summer season, offering up to 10 days' stay under a temporary travel facilitation scheme.

The Montenegrin Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the exemption applies to holders of foreign passports who have maintained valid residency in the UAE for at least three consecutive years. 

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Travellers must arrive on a direct flight, hold a passport valid for the duration of their stay and present confirmation of a booked tour package. The visa waiver will be available from 1 May to 1 October 2026.

The move adds Montenegro to a growing list of destinations offering simplified entry requirements for UAE residents travelling for tourism. Depending on nationality and destination, these arrangements include visa-free entry, visas on arrival or electronic visas.

Among the destinations that offer UAE residents of eligible nationalities easier access are Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Uzbekistan, each operating its own entry requirements and eligibility criteria. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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