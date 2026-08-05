Direct Dubai flights and relaxed entry rules fuel Montenegro summer boom
Dubai: For many UAE residents, a European summer usually comes with weeks of paperwork, embassy appointments and expensive Schengen visa applications. But one small Balkan country is offering a rare exception.
Just shy of a five-hour journey from Dubai, Montenegro combines turquoise Adriatic waters, dramatic fjords, rugged mountains and centuries-old walled towns with one major advantage for UAE residents - temporary visa-free entry.
The temporary scheme, which runs until October 1, 2026, has made Montenegro an increasingly attractive option for residents whose nationalities would normally require lengthy visa applications to visit much of Europe.
Combined with direct flights from Dubai, comparatively affordable holiday packages and a growing interest in nature-focused travel, the country has emerged as one of this summer's standout destinations.
While destinations such as France, Italy, Spain and Portugal remain perennial favourites, Montenegro offers many of the same European summer experiences at a lower price point and without the complexity of obtaining a Schengen visa for eligible UAE residents.
Located on the Adriatic coast in the Balkans, Montenegro is known for its picturesque coastline, UNESCO-listed medieval towns, mountainous national parks and scenic Bay of Kotor, often compared to a fjord.
The visa-free policy comes at an ideal time for families planning summer holidays and residents looking for shorter European getaways.
Round-trip flights between Dubai and Montenegro typically cost between Dh2,000 and Dh4,000, depending on the season, booking date and fare type. For travellers who prefer booking through tour operators, three to five-night holiday packages generally range from Dh1,799 to more than Dh6,700 per person.
Budget promotional offers start at around Dh1,800, while mid-range packages from operators such as flydubai Holidays and local travel agencies typically cost between Dh4,100 and Dh4,500. Premium customised itineraries during peak travel periods can exceed Dh6,700 to Dh8,000
The only airline operating direct flights between Dubai and Tivat is flydubai, which first launched its seasonal Montenegro service in November 2017.
Speaking to Gulf News, Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said demand has remained consistently strong.
"With its picturesque coastline, natural beauty and diverse range of leisure experiences, Tivat has become a popular destination in our seasonal summer network, particularly for customers travelling from the UAE, who benefit from visa-free access to Montenegro," Efendi said.
He added that the route has also proven popular among passengers connecting through Dubai from across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
"We operate four weekly flights to Tivat this summer and will extend the service through October, building on this demand, strengthening connectivity and enabling more visitors to experience Montenegro's Adriatic coast."
Since launching our seasonal service to Tivat in November 2017, we have seen consistent demand for travel to Montenegro. With its picturesque coastline, natural beauty and diverse range of leisure experiences, Tivat has become a popular destination in our seasonal summer network, particularly for customers travelling from the United Arab Emirates, who benefit from visa-free access to Montenegro.Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai
Travel operators across the UAE say Montenegro has become increasingly popular among residents looking for accessible European destinations without the hassle of traditional visa applications.
Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said the destination appeals to travellers seeking cooler weather, natural scenery and straightforward entry requirements.
"Visa-free travel can be an important factor, particularly for customers planning shorter breaks or booking closer to departure. Montenegro fits well within the broader appeal of accessible European destinations, offering a mix of coastline, nature, culture and outdoor experiences that today's travellers are increasingly seeking," Ketait told Gulf News.
Another Dubai-based travel company, musafir.com, has also recorded a significant increase in enquiries following the announcement.
Visa-free travel can be an important factor, particularly for customers planning shorter breaks or booking closer to departure. Montenegro fits well within the broader appeal of accessible European destinations, offering a mix of coastline, nature, culture and outdoor experiences that today’s travellers are increasingly seeking.Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel
According to Rashida Zahid, Vice President of Operations at musafir.com, interest has accelerated sharply compared with last year.
"As compared to the same time period last year, there has been a massive surge in inquiries for Montenegro since the news of the visa-free option, and we are currently seeing a minimum of one conversion for every two to three inquiries," Zahid said.
As compared to the same time period last year, there has been a massive surge in inquiries for Montenegro since the news of the visa-free option, and we are currently seeing a minimum of one conversion for every two to three inquiries.Rashida Zahid, Vice President of Operations at musafir.com
According to the Montenegro Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Official Gazette, published on April 17, 2026, UAE residents can enter Montenegro without a visa until October 1, 2026, provided they meet the following conditions:
Have held a valid UAE residence permit continuously for at least three years before entering Montenegro.
Hold a passport with at least six months' validity.
Have a confirmed return flight ticket.
Have fully paid and confirmed accommodation.
Enter Montenegro on a direct flight from the UAE.
Stay for a maximum of 10 days under the visa-free arrangement.
Currently, flydubai is the only airline offering direct flights between Dubai and Tivat, meaning travellers wishing to use the visa-free scheme must travel on this route.
Travellers are also advised to purchase comprehensive travel insurance and carry a complete travel itinerary, including hotel bookings and return flight confirmation.
One of the key eligibility requirements is demonstrating three years of continuous UAE residency.
Residents can do this by:
Carrying previous Emirates ID cards, if available.
Accessing historical residence records through the ICP Smart Services portal under the residence details section.
Logging into the ICP app using UAE Pass and viewing previous residence files under the My Files section.
Visiting an Amer Centre in Dubai to obtain printed copies of previous residency records.
Travellers who do not qualify under the UAE residents' exemption may still be eligible for visa-free entry if they hold certain visas or residence permits.
According to Montenegro's regulations, holders of valid Schengen visas, or valid visas or residence permits issued by the United States, United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, may enter, transit through or stay in Montenegro for up to 30 days, provided their visa remains valid throughout their stay. If the visa expires sooner, the permitted stay is limited to its expiry date.