On food specifically, you can eat extremely well for little if you skip the seafront tourist spots. A plate of ćevapi (grilled minced-meat sausages in flatbread with onions and kajmak) at a local grill runs just €4 to €6 (Dh16 to Dh24) and is a full meal. Family-run taverns, called konoba, and bakeries selling burek pastries keep costs down to €5 to €12 (Dh20 to Dh48) per person. Sit down at a tourist-facing restaurant in Kotor or Budva in peak summer, though, and a meal can average closer to €38 (about Dh150).