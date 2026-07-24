How UAE residents can swap desert heat for Armenia’s cool lakes, peaks and monasteries
Dubai: If you're based in the UAE and are looking for a quick escape that's packed with mountains, monasteries, adventure and fresh air, Armenia deserves a spot on your travel list. I recently spent five days there on a press trip, and here's the practical guide based on my memorable summer getaway:
One of the biggest perks? UAE residents can enter Armenia without the hassle of applying for a visa in advance. Just make sure you carry your valid Emirates ID, passport and hotel booking confirmations. Don't panic if you see a visa payment counter at the airport—it's meant for travellers who require visas, not eligible UAE residents.
Border control officials may ask about your previous travels, especially if you've visited Azerbaijan or neighbouring countries. In my case, I was asked why I had travelled to Baku. It's a good idea to remember the purpose of your trips, when you travelled and be ready to answer confidently. It's routine, but being prepared makes the process much smoother.
When you arrive in Armenia, don't be alarmed if you see a long, serpentine immigration queue. It can look overwhelming at first glance, but appearances are deceiving.
There are usually eight to 10 immigration counters operating, and the line moves surprisingly quickly. The wait is often much shorter than it looks, so be patient and avoid assuming you'll be stuck there for hours. It's one of those first impressions that can seem stressful but turns out to be quite efficient.
Could you do Armenia in a long weekend? Yes. Should you? Probably not.
Five days gave me enough time to explore Yerevan while also venturing into the countryside, where the country's real magic unfolds. Don't make the mistake of limiting yourself to the capital.
Yerevan is perfect for cafés, culture and leisurely walks, but if you're craving adventure, head beyond the city.
The Armenian mountains are where you'll find experiences that truly stay with you—from horseback riding through spectacular landscapes to quad biking across rugged terrain and visiting centuries-old monasteries such as Haghartsin Monastery.
One of the unexpected highlights of my trip was sailing on Lake Sevan, Armenia's largest lake, often described as looking more like a sea than a lake. The experienced sailing crews and the dramatic mountain backdrop make it one of the country's most memorable experiences.
If you enjoy outdoor adventures, don't skip this.
Comfortable walking shoes are essential. You'll be exploring monasteries, uneven mountain paths and outdoor attractions.
Layering is also key. Temperatures can change quickly, especially if you're travelling from warm Yerevan into the cooler mountain regions. I would carry a coat or a jacket.
Money you might otherwise spend on visa fees can instead go towards another hotel night, a guided excursion or an adventure activity. It's a small saving that can make your itinerary much more enjoyable.
For UAE travellers, Armenia remains an easy getaway, but keep in mind that flight durations are now around 4.5 hours, compared with the much shorter journeys many travellers remember from previous years. Plan your itinerary accordingly.
If you're worried about finding familiar food, don't be. While Armenia's local cuisine is worth trying—from freshly baked lavash and smoky kebabs to hearty stews and grilled meats—there are also plenty of Middle Eastern restaurants, particularly in Yerevan.
Whether you're craving Lebanese fare from restaurants such as Beirut or looking for halal-friendly grilled meats after a long day of sightseeing, you'll find several reliable options. It's reassuring for UAE residents travelling with families or anyone who prefers familiar flavours between sampling Armenian specialities.
Armenia is increasingly making a name for itself as an adventure tourism destination, with experiences ranging from horse riding and hiking to quad biking and sailing. While these activities can be incredibly rewarding, it's worth doing a little homework before booking. Choose reputable guides or tour operators, ask questions about safety procedures and equipment, and don't hesitate to skip an activity if something doesn't feel right. Some adventure experiences in more remote areas are still developing, so it's always wise to check reviews, ensure helmets or other protective gear are provided where appropriate, and make sure you're comfortable with the level of supervision before setting off. A little caution goes a long way in ensuring your holiday is memorable for all the right reasons.
Armenia isn't just about ancient churches and picturesque streets. It's a destination where adventure meets history. Ride horses through the mountains, sail across Lake Sevan, explore UNESCO-listed monasteries, and then return to Yerevan for excellent food and café culture.
For UAE residents looking for a refreshing change from desert landscapes without flying halfway around the world, Armenia delivers a surprisingly diverse holiday that's practical, accessible and packed with unforgettable experiences.