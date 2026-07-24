Armenia is increasingly making a name for itself as an adventure tourism destination, with experiences ranging from horse riding and hiking to quad biking and sailing. While these activities can be incredibly rewarding, it's worth doing a little homework before booking. Choose reputable guides or tour operators, ask questions about safety procedures and equipment, and don't hesitate to skip an activity if something doesn't feel right. Some adventure experiences in more remote areas are still developing, so it's always wise to check reviews, ensure helmets or other protective gear are provided where appropriate, and make sure you're comfortable with the level of supervision before setting off. A little caution goes a long way in ensuring your holiday is memorable for all the right reasons.