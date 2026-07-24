GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

From Emirates ID to Lake Sevan: Key tips UAE travellers must know for a smooth, visa-free Armenia trip

How UAE residents can swap desert heat for Armenia’s cool lakes, peaks and monasteries

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a protocol amending a Memorandum of Understanding to waive pre-entry visas between the UAE and Armenia for stays of up to 90 days. Photo for illustrative purpose only
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a protocol amending a Memorandum of Understanding to waive pre-entry visas between the UAE and Armenia for stays of up to 90 days. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you're based in the UAE and are looking for a quick escape that's packed with mountains, monasteries, adventure and fresh air, Armenia deserves a spot on your travel list. I recently spent five days there on a press trip, and here's the practical guide based on my memorable summer getaway:

1. UAE residents don't need to stress about a visa

One of the biggest perks? UAE residents can enter Armenia without the hassle of applying for a visa in advance. Just make sure you carry your valid Emirates ID, passport and hotel booking confirmations. Don't panic if you see a visa payment counter at the airport—it's meant for travellers who require visas, not eligible UAE residents.

2. Be prepared for questions at immigration

Border control officials may ask about your previous travels, especially if you've visited Azerbaijan or neighbouring countries. In my case, I was asked why I had travelled to Baku. It's a good idea to remember the purpose of your trips, when you travelled and be ready to answer confidently. It's routine, but being prepared makes the process much smoother.

3. Don't let the immigration queue at the airport intimidate you

When you arrive in Armenia, don't be alarmed if you see a long, serpentine immigration queue. It can look overwhelming at first glance, but appearances are deceiving.

There are usually eight to 10 immigration counters operating, and the line moves surprisingly quickly. The wait is often much shorter than it looks, so be patient and avoid assuming you'll be stuck there for hours. It's one of those first impressions that can seem stressful but turns out to be quite efficient.

4. Five days is the sweet spot

Could you do Armenia in a long weekend? Yes. Should you? Probably not.

Five days gave me enough time to explore Yerevan while also venturing into the countryside, where the country's real magic unfolds. Don't make the mistake of limiting yourself to the capital.

5. Yerevan is charming—but the mountains steal the show

Yerevan is perfect for cafés, culture and leisurely walks, but if you're craving adventure, head beyond the city.

The Armenian mountains are where you'll find experiences that truly stay with you—from horseback riding through spectacular landscapes to quad biking across rugged terrain and visiting centuries-old monasteries such as Haghartsin Monastery.

6. Go sailing on Lake Sevan

One of the unexpected highlights of my trip was sailing on Lake Sevan, Armenia's largest lake, often described as looking more like a sea than a lake. The experienced sailing crews and the dramatic mountain backdrop make it one of the country's most memorable experiences.

If you enjoy outdoor adventures, don't skip this.

7. Pack smart

Comfortable walking shoes are essential. You'll be exploring monasteries, uneven mountain paths and outdoor attractions.

Layering is also key. Temperatures can change quickly, especially if you're travelling from warm Yerevan into the cooler mountain regions. I would carry a coat or a jacket.

8. Budget wisely

Money you might otherwise spend on visa fees can instead go towards another hotel night, a guided excursion or an adventure activity. It's a small saving that can make your itinerary much more enjoyable.

9. Travel time has changed

For UAE travellers, Armenia remains an easy getaway, but keep in mind that flight durations are now around 4.5 hours, compared with the much shorter journeys many travellers remember from previous years. Plan your itinerary accordingly.

10. Missing Middle Eastern food? You're covered

If you're worried about finding familiar food, don't be. While Armenia's local cuisine is worth trying—from freshly baked lavash and smoky kebabs to hearty stews and grilled meats—there are also plenty of Middle Eastern restaurants, particularly in Yerevan.

Whether you're craving Lebanese fare from restaurants such as Beirut or looking for halal-friendly grilled meats after a long day of sightseeing, you'll find several reliable options. It's reassuring for UAE residents travelling with families or anyone who prefers familiar flavours between sampling Armenian specialities.

11. Choose your guides and adventure operators carefully

Armenia is increasingly making a name for itself as an adventure tourism destination, with experiences ranging from horse riding and hiking to quad biking and sailing. While these activities can be incredibly rewarding, it's worth doing a little homework before booking. Choose reputable guides or tour operators, ask questions about safety procedures and equipment, and don't hesitate to skip an activity if something doesn't feel right. Some adventure experiences in more remote areas are still developing, so it's always wise to check reviews, ensure helmets or other protective gear are provided where appropriate, and make sure you're comfortable with the level of supervision before setting off. A little caution goes a long way in ensuring your holiday is memorable for all the right reasons.

My biggest takeaway

Armenia isn't just about ancient churches and picturesque streets. It's a destination where adventure meets history. Ride horses through the mountains, sail across Lake Sevan, explore UNESCO-listed monasteries, and then return to Yerevan for excellent food and café culture.

For UAE residents looking for a refreshing change from desert landscapes without flying halfway around the world, Armenia delivers a surprisingly diverse holiday that's practical, accessible and packed with unforgettable experiences.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Join Manjusha Radhakrishnan as she takes you inside Haghartsin Monastery in Armenia to uncover an extraordinary Sharjah connection, centuries-old traditions and one of the country's most breathtaking landmarks.

Watch: How Sharjah helped restore Armenia's Haghartsin

6m read
MAIR Group expands food security portfolio

MAIR Group expands food security portfolio

2m read
Yerevan, Armenia’s fascinating capital, is a combination of stark Soviet-style architecture and charming old buildings, all set against dramatic snow-topped mountains.

Armenia extends visa-free travel for UAE residents

3m read
UAE urges respect for the sovereignty of states, adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness and strict observance of international law.

UAE calls for compliance with US-Iran agreement

2m read