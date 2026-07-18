Then came one of the most memorable moments of the tour.

Before entering one of the churches, our guide Armig asked me to stop.

The doorway looked unusually low.

"There is a reason," she smiled. Every person who enters must bow their head.

It wasn't a quirk of medieval construction. The entrance was intentionally designed so that everyone—whether a king, a priest or a tourist—steps inside with humility. It was such a simple architectural detail, yet one that stayed with me long after I left.

As we stepped inside, another quiet ritual unfolded before us.

The monastery was filled with worshippers rather than tourists. It was a Sunday when I visited, and men, women and families moved silently through the ancient stone church, pausing to light slender yellow beeswax candles before offering a prayer. There were no raised voices or hurried footsteps. Just the gentle glow of candlelight, the faint scent of incense and an overwhelming sense of calm.

Our guide shared another local tradition.

After lighting a candle and saying your prayer, you're not meant to turn back as you leave. Instead, you walk forward, placing your hopes and prayers.

Whether you're deeply religious, spiritual or simply curious about local customs, it was one of those travel moments that quietly stays with you.

You're no longer admiring an old building. You're witnessing a living place of worship where traditions continue much as they have for centuries.

Walking through the monastery, it became easier to understand why Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi chose to support its restoration. This wasn't simply about preserving beautiful architecture. It was about protecting a place that continues to hold meaning for the people who come here to pray, reflect and celebrate their faith.

The restoration itself was meticulous. The project strengthened the monastery's foundations, repaired damaged structures, restored walls and floors, upgraded drainage and utilities, and improved the access road—all while respecting the integrity of the original medieval complex.

Rather than transforming Haghartsin, the restoration ensured it could continue telling its story for generations to come.

Perhaps that's what makes its modern history so compelling.

At a time when so many conversations around culture and religion are framed through difference, Haghartsin quietly tells another story. Here is an example of a Muslim ruler helping preserve one of Armenia's most significant Christian monuments—not as a political statement, but as an act of respect for history, culture and shared human heritage.

Before leaving, we wandered down to the cosy bakery-café below the monastery.

The aroma of freshly baked bread drifted through the air as local women prepared warm lavash by hand. I settled down with a slice of traditional gata, fresh local cheese and a cup of strong Armenian coffee while looking back at the monastery framed by forests and mountains.

It struck me that Haghartsin isn't memorable simply because it is old or beautiful.

It stays with you because of the stories it quietly holds. The story of medieval monks and master craftsmen. The story of families who still gather here every Sunday to light candles and pray.

And the story of an unexpected connection between Armenia and the UAE that helped preserve one of the country's greatest treasures.

Sometimes, the most memorable journeys aren't about discovering another destination.

They're about discovering a story you never expected to find.

At a glance

Location: Dilijan National Park, around 105km (about a two-hour drive) from Yerevan.

Founded: Between the 10th and 13th centuries.

Complex: Three churches, including St. Gregory, believed to date back to the 10th century.

Known for: Medieval architecture, peaceful forest surroundings and Armenia's distinctive khachkars (carved stone crosses).

UAE connection: Restored following the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, after his visit in 2005.

Look out for: The deliberately low church doorway that encourages every visitor to bow before entering.

Don't miss: The bakery-café below the monastery for traditional gata, Armenian coffee, fresh lavash, local cheese and the chance to watch local women baking bread.

UAE residents' travel checklist