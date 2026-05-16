There is no sign of a restart. For Javad, the return of SkyDubai has been immediate and telling.

“Everything is definitely back on track and it’s like we never stopped.”

Operations had paused briefly amid regional uncertainty. In the last week of April, Skydive Dubai resumed with a limited-time buy-one, get-one offer, prompting an immediate surge in demand.

The response, he adds, has been overwhelming and he tells Gulf News that the offer has been extended for another week.

“We got more than 2000 DMs as soon as our offer was announced! There’s been a phenomenal response from the residents and the community as well,” he says.

That demand quickly changed the scale of operations.

“The very same moment that we opened, we had to increase the days and increase the capacity as well, due to the popularity and all the demand that we received from the residents as well,” he says.

What began as a limited reopening expanded within days.

“Initially we opened with just three days of operation -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But a few days in and we’ve also moved now from a three-day operation to five-day-operation, and now we’ve also put in now the sixth day for this week as well,” he says.