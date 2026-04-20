Image of Crown Prince's leap with Skydive Dubai gears signals UAE's return to normalcy
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has taken to the skies again, jumping out of an aircraft over Dubai in a moment that signals the emirate's return to normalcy after aerial sports were suspended during the US-Israel-Iran war.
The Crown Prince, whose Instagram profile name is faz3 and who is widely known by his pen name Fazza, posted the story showing him mid-jump in clear blue skies. He is seen wearing Skydive Dubai safety gears and a helmet bearing the letters "F3,” the name of his personal sports team and an extension of his Fazza identity. A helmet-mounted action camera can also be seen, suggesting the footage of his skydive may be shared in fuller form soon.
The jump signals the first visible sign that Dubai's airspace has reopened to recreational and sporting aerial activities, which were grounded during the regional conflict following the US-Israel-Iran war.
For Dubai's thrill-seeking Crown Prince, the sky has always been something of a second home. Sheikh Hamdan is a long-time skydiving enthusiast and has previously made high-profile jumps over Dubai, often sharing the experiences with his followers, who now stand at 17.6 million on Instagram, where he goes by the account name faz3.
The appearance of the Skydive Dubai branding on his safety jacket places the jump firmly in the emirate, while the F3 helmet adds a personal signature to what reads as a very deliberate, very public statement: Dubai is back.
The backdrop to Sheikh Hamdan's jump makes it all the more striking. Just three days ago, Skydive Dubai, which recently updated its social media with a UAE colour-themed logo, posted a video that laid bare just how much the suspension had taken from those whose lives revolve around the sky.
In the video, instructors spoke candidly about what they had been missing. Some said they missed being in the sky. Others said they missed meeting people from all over the world and the joy of teaching first-timers to skydive. One instructor, reflecting the mood of the whole team, said she hoped the wait would end sooner rather than later. Another noted that enquiries and mails had been pouring in from people asking when Skydive Dubai would reopen, adding: "When we open, you guys will be the first people to find out."
The post carried the caption: "A place, a feeling, a community. And we'll be right here when the skies open again."
It was a message of hope that, within days, appears to have found its answer in the Crown Prince's leap from the skies.
Gulf News has reached out to Skydive Dubai for confirmation of the jump's details.