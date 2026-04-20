In the video, instructors spoke candidly about what they had been missing. Some said they missed being in the sky. Others said they missed meeting people from all over the world and the joy of teaching first-timers to skydive. One instructor, reflecting the mood of the whole team, said she hoped the wait would end sooner rather than later. Another noted that enquiries and mails had been pouring in from people asking when Skydive Dubai would reopen, adding: "When we open, you guys will be the first people to find out."